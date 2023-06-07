Judge issues verdict in trial of Fresno man charged with shooting 10-month-old baby

Marcos Echartea, the Fresno man charged with shooting into a car and hitting a 10-month-old baby in the head, was found guilty of attempted murder Wednesday.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin also found the 27-year-old Echartea guilty of shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm and possessing a firearm while under a restraining order.

Police said Echartea was angry with the baby’s mother after she rejected his flirtatious advances while at a friend’s party in June 2019. The baby’s mother, then 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, left the party in a friend’s car and as they were driving away, Echartea caught up with them and fired three shots, hitting the car twice and baby Fayth Percy once in the head.

The baby survived after intensive medical care and rehabilitation.

Echartea’s attorney Jane Boulger argued that her client was intoxicated that night and did not intend to kill the baby.

Prosecutor Jenny Volanti said during her closing statements that Echartea knew what he was doing when he pointed his weapon at the car.

“The defendant was very close to killing the three of them in that car,” she said.

Sentencing is set for July 7.

This story will be updated.