Judge issues warrant for 'no-show' Dallas man

Jun. 9—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas issued a bench warrant for a Dallas man who failed to appear Thursday to be re-sentenced for violating probation related to supplying heroin laced with fentanyl to a woman causing her death.

David John Haines, of 21 Poplar St., was scheduled to appear before Lupas on a petition filed by the county's Adult Probation and Parole alleging he violated his probation sentence.

Haines is serving a seven-year probation sentence imposed by Lupas in November 2018 after he pled guilty to drug delivery resulting in death. He previously served two years in the state's Intermediate Punishment Program that consisted of time in a state prison.

Dallas Township police charged Haines with supplying heroin laced with fentanyl to Gale Avery, who was found dead inside his home on June 19, 2017. A toxicology report showed Avery died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose.

While serving the probation sentence, Haines was arrested by Carbondale police on charges of child endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment on Dec. 19, 2021.

The county's Adult Probation and Parole Department filed a petition alleging Haines violated his probation by being arrested by Carbondale police and failing to complete 50 hours of community service, attend alcohol safe driving school and failing to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, according to court records.

Haines was free on $10,000 unsecured bail related to the child endangerment charges in Lackawanna County, court records say.

When he failed to appear Thursday to be re-sentenced, Lupas issued a capias warrant for his arrest.