Judge issues warrants after suspects in 1995 murder are a no-show in court

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·1 min read

Jul. 6—WELCH — Warrants have been issued for two men the McDowell County Grand Jury recently indicted on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy relating to the 1995 death of an Anawalt resident.

Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va. and Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt, were both indicted by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the July 11,1995 death of Frank "Frankie" Lane, 53, of Anawalt. Lane was found early that morning near the Anawalt Post Office.

Lt. T.C. Bledsoe with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Beckley said that both Underwood and Greer were charged in 1995 with murder. They had preliminary hearings in McDowell County Magistrate Court, but the cases were later dismissed.

Underwood and Greer were required to appear before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph J. Murensky for arraignment July 1 along with other individuals the grand jury had indicted. Murensky ordered capias warrants for both men when they failed to appear, according to information Tuesday at the McDowell County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Bledsoe declined to discuss the cause of Lane's death. People who recall anything about the 1995 case can contact Bledsoe at 304-766-5600.

People with information concerning the whereabouts of Underwood and Greer can contact the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment at 305-436-2101.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

