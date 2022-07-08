Judge jails Las Cruces local charged with hiring hit man

Jul. 8—A federal judge on Thursday ordered a 32-year-old Las Cruces man with an intellectual disability jailed pending trial on a murder-for-hire charge stemming from his alleged recruitment of what he believed was a professional hit man to kill his girlfriend's mother and harm his caregiver.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Brack decided there were no conditions of release, such as a GPS monitor and 24/7 supervision by a caregiver, to ensure that Leif Everett Hayman wouldn't pose a danger to public safety or be a flight risk.

Court records show Hayman sent multiple solicitations to the spoof RentAHitman.com website seeking to kill his girlfriend's mother, whom he has described as his mother-in-law. The creator of the website alerted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which sent an undercover agent to record conversations with Hayman about his intentions. That led to his arrest June 1 on a charge of using interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire.

"I'm concerned that if this RentAHitman website hadn't been a joke, if he had taken some other tack to harm his mother-in-law, this could be a completely different outcome notwithstanding the fact that he has the disabilities that he has," Brack said.

The website creator, Bob Innis, told the Journal in an interview that he contacted law enforcement because he feared Hayman would harm the woman, and he "didn't want it to slip through the cracks." Innis said the website, which he created for a failed IT business more than a decade ago, has attracted hundreds of people who believe it's legitimate even though the site uses humor to dispel the notion that hit men are for hire.

"I know that anybody else with normal intelligence might recognize it as a spoof," Brack told defense attorney Donald Morrison. "But obviously, your client didn't. Your client took it seriously and indicated how serious over a series of emails and a series of calls that resulted in an agent coming to his door acting as a hit man. So it is terribly serious. And the fact that he didn't recognize it as a spoof may add to the dangerousness."

Brack's ruling reversed an earlier decision by a federal magistrate judge who concluded Hayman could be released under certain conditions. Hayman, pending Brack's decision, has been held in federal custody.

During a 90-minute hearing Thursday, assistant U.S. attorney Maria Armijo argued that Hayman, who has a court-appointed legal guardian, couldn't be trusted to the care of a caregiver pending trial given his past history of fleeing from two homes, and not taking his medications while plotting to harm his caretakers.

"We're dealing with an individual who is intelligent enough to be able to circumvent things that were put in place to keep him there," Armjio said. She said his alleged hiring of a hit man came after the breakup of his relationship with a 21-year-old developmentally disabled woman he met online.

He is alleged to have asked the undercover hit man to use a gun or a baseball bat to kill the woman's mother, who reported this week that he has tried to contact her daughter since his arrest, Armijo said.

Morrison accused federal authorities of discriminating against his client, who he said also has cerebral palsy, an anxiety disorder and other issues.

"I can't believe the government is picking this case to hang their hat on. This is a sorry, sorry attempt by the government to come after my client."

Morrison said keeping his client confined to his house, with enhanced security and a full-time caretaker, would ensure he wasn't a danger to the community.

"Your honor, we're dealing with a person who I guess, he's in love," Morrison said. "This is what we're dealing with. I feel sorry for him."

Armijo countered, "As the court knows, people with disabilities are not immune to criminal liability. They need to be held accountable and our courts, our system, has a way of dealing with them."

Morrison told the judge he was concerned that if jailed, Hayman will lose his place in New Mexico's Developmental Disabilities Waiver program, which has provided him needed services.

But Brack said what happens to Hayman, how the system treats those with disabilities, and his placement in the program "are not considerations for me today. They are certainly legitimate considerations for us as a society, but not for me today."

Brack added that based on Hayman's alleged "dangerous impulses ... if I were asked to work the 3-to-11 shift (as a caregiver) at Mr. Hayman's house today, having heard everything that was just said in the courtroom, I'd have concern for my personal safety."