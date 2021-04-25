Judge Jeanine: Biden admin claims America is 'systematically racist'

'So the jury returns a verdict of guilty in the case of the people vs. Derek Chauvin. A guilty verdict to the entire indictment...all three accounts. There was total agreement. The jury reflective of our country...united and unanimous. But it wasn't enough for some. It wasn't enough for leaders in our country who believe that America is fundamentally racist.'

Recommended Stories

  • The DOJ is reportedly investigating if Matt Gaetz was illegally influenced to push pro-cannabis legislation

    The feds are looking at whether Gaetz's 2018 trip to the Bahamas with several women was part of an illicit effort to influence his cannabis platform.

  • Jim Acosta Calls Out ‘Fox’s Chief White Power Correspondent’ Tucker Carlson

    The CNN anchor blasted Fox hosts and Republican politicians for spreading another big lie, that systemic racism is fiction

  • At least 82 killed in fire after 'oxygen tanks explode' at Covid hospital in Iraq

    A fire that ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in Iraq's capital killed 82 people pre-dawn Sunday, sparking angry calls for officials to be sacked in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure. Many of the victims were on respirators when the blaze at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders", medical sources told AFP. Flames spread quickly across multiple floors in the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit where the most severe Covid-19 cases are treated, a medical source said. "The hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products," Iraq's civil defence arm said. Many "victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke," it added.

  • Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

    A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl. It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel. Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that if he were to order the military to take the streets and restore order, "the order will be followed," raising fresh questions about his politicization of the armed forces. Speaking during a TV interview, Bolsonaro said he would not "go into details into what I'm preparing." The comments by Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has long praised Brazil's two-decade military dictatorship, will do little to assuage critics who fret about his politicization of the military.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • Jorge Masvidal enters UFC 261 wearing shirt calling for release of convicted murderer Alexis Vila

    Vila was convicted in 2019 for helping arrange a kidnapping and gruesome torture murder

  • Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

    Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night. The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery. But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported. She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training. In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country. “I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.” Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case. The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless. The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.” Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsIsrael recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

  • 'Jeopardy!' guest host LeVar Burton and Ryan Reynolds star in Aviation Gin ad

    The former "Reading Rainbow" host is having a good week.

  • 'Some people are happy' Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police, lawyer says amid threats to the family

    "There are concerns as far as safety for the family," attorney Thomas Bowers said at a press conference on Friday.

  • Recordings show chaos surrounding Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    A historic verdict being broadcast in the police cruiser. A routine day in a quiet Columbus neighborhood was shattered instantly Tuesday when a police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a young woman. “She was just a kid!” a man shouts within a second of Bryant falling to the ground.

  • A judge ordered the names of jurors from Derek Chauvin's trial to be sealed so they're protected against 'unwanted publicity or harassment'

    The jurors voted to convict former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Caitlyn Jenner accepts Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her on 'The View': 'I’m not about cancel culture'

    After Joy Behar used the wrong pronouns to refer to Caitlyn Jenner, "The View" co-host blamed lack of sleep for the error.

  • Biden administration's $50 billion to help end chip shortage 'is a great first step': Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live for look into the chip giant's latest quarter and the state of Big Tech.

  • GOP's 'elder statesman' James Baker praises Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan

    President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy received an unexpected endorsement Friday, Politico reports. James Baker III, who served as chief of staff to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, as well as Reagan's treasury secretary and Bush's secretary of state, told his biographers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker (no relation) during a virtual event Friday that he supports Biden's plan to exit Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021 because "21 years is long enough." Baker, who Politico notes is considered an elder statesman in the GOP, said he's "always been one who felt that one sure way to doom a presidency is to commit to an endless conflict," adding that "you couldn't pick a tougher place to go and fight a land war" than Afghanistan. Still, Politico writes, Baker's comments come as a bit of a surprise — Republican voters are mostly on board with the withdrawal, but GOP lawmakers have been more critical, especially those with more traditional GOP foreign policy views, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Baker would seemingly fall under that umbrella, as well, given that he supported both invasions of Iraq, and often favored the U.S. taking on an active role in geopolitics while advising Bush on foreign policy. At the same, he supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. On the surface, that would appear to be another reason why praise for Biden was unexpected, but Trump was similarly a proponent of leaving Afghanistan. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsIsrael recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

  • Report pinpoints billions in available U.S. funds to revive coal country

    The U.S. government can tap nearly $38 billion from existing federal funds to revitalize communities hard hit by the closure of coal mines or coal-fired power plants, a White House-appointed group wrote in a report for President Joe Biden released on Friday. The Interagency Working Group on coal and power plant communities, which Biden established in a January executive order, identified available federal resources that can be used to spur economic development in areas affected by the demise of coal due to market forces and the shift toward cleaner energy.

  • A question for Brett Kavanaugh: who gets a second chance?

    The man who wept angrily when people judged him for his past appears not to want others to have the opportunity to change Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in September 2018. Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the Parkland shooting, reaches out to try to shake Kavanaugh’s hand. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Who gets a second chance? Let me tell you a tale of two Bretts. The first is supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018 Kavanaugh was credibly accused of committing sexual assault when he was a 17-year-old; a culture war promptly broke out. Liberals largely argued that the accusations should preclude Kavanaugh from a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. The right, meanwhile, cried “cancel culture”. Even if Kavanaugh was guilty of what he was being accused of, they argued, what you did as a teenager shouldn’t ruin the rest of your life. “I do not understand why the loutish, drunken behavior of a 17-year-old high school boy has anything to tell us about the character of a 53 year old judge,” Rod Dreher, a senior editor of the American Conservative editor tweeted, for example. “I am not the same person I was at 17. This is a terrible standard to establish in public life.” Kavanaugh himself argued that his teenage years were irrelevant. “If we want to sit here and talk about whether a supreme court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that’s taken us to a new level of absurdity,” he scoffed during the hearing. Now let’s meet the second Brett. From birth Brett Jones’s life was marked by violence; his biological dad was an alcoholic who abused Jones’s mother and his stepfather was also abusive. In 2004, when he was 15, Jones was arrested for stabbing his grandfather to death in a domestic dispute. He was sentenced to life without parole and has been locked up ever since. Jones should obviously be held accountable for what he did. But being held accountable is very different from being written off as incorrigible. Does Jones’s crime mean he is beyond rehabilitation? Should Jones, who is now 31 and has spent the majority of his life in prison, be denied an opportunity to prove that the person he was at 15 is not the same person he is today? On Thursday, the supreme court effectively decided, yes, he – and other juvenile offenders – should be denied that opportunity. In a 6-3 ruling upholding Jones’s sentence, the supreme court found that you don’t have to show that a juvenile murderer is beyond rehabilitation before sentencing them to a life behind bars. Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, claimed this decision was simply following precedent. However, as justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her blistering dissent, the supreme court had previously found that judges shouldn’t impose juvenile life without parole except for very rare cases where the child had found to be beyond rehabilitation. “How low this court’s respect for [respect for precedent] has sunk,” Sotomayor wrote. “The court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.” Sotomayor further noted “many aspects of Jones’ crime seem to epitomize unfortunate yet transient immaturity”. There’s little evidence Jones is a monster. There’s a lot of evidence that he had a traumatic childhood. Since being convicted he’s maintained a good record in prison and worked to get his GED. Jones, let’s remember, wasn’t asking for much. He wasn’t asking for a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. He wasn’t even asking to be released. As Sotomayor noted, the only thing that he, and the almost 1,500 juvenile offenders serving life without parole sentences were asking for, was “the opportunity, at some point in their lives, to show a parole board all they have done to rehabilitate themselves and to ask for a second chance.” Kavanaugh, the guy who wept angrily when people judged him for his past, decided that these people shouldn’t get that opportunity. I don’t know if there’s any better example of “cancel culture” than deciding that you should be able to lock kids up for life and not give them a chance to prove they have changed. And yet, many of the people who usually rail against “cancel culture” are surprisingly silent about this decision. It’s a reminder of how fundamentally dishonest many of these “anti-woke warriors” are. What a lot of those people really mean when they talk about “cancel culture” is that people like them shouldn’t be held accountable for their mistakes; they should get second, third, fourth chances. As for everyone else? Who cares if they barely even get a first chance in life? Australia tries to teach sexual consent through milkshakes The government has been slammed for spending millions on incredibly confusing and cringeworthy videos featuring a woman smearing a milkshake over a man’s face while telling him to “drink it all”. It seems earlier versions of the video series were even more bizarre; one early script apparently referenced the 1950s as a “modern progressive society”. The award for worst ever pickup line goes to…. …a genius called Robert Chapman who boasted that he stormed the Capitol to someone he matched with on dating app Bumble. “We are not a match,” the person replied. They then sent the messages to the FBI and Chapman was arrested. Once again, a gender reveal party causes carnage A New Hampshire family used 80 pounds of explosives, which set off reports of an earthquake, to tell the world they were having a boy. Nobody was killed in the incident, so that’s something – four people have already died thanks to gender reveal parties this year. Philip Roth’s biographer is accused of sexual assault The publisher of the bestselling Roth biography by Blake Bailey has temporarily halted the book’s shipping and promotion. Caitlyn Jenner is running to be Republican governor of California Ah, yes, an out-of-touch reality TV star who once killed someone in a car crash and tried to dodge taking responsibility for it, is exactly who we need in politics right now! The week in PTO-archy In Taiwan you get eight days of paid time off (PTO) if you get married. So one cunning couple got married and then quickly divorced and then quickly remarried. In the span of five weeks, they had four weddings, three divorces, and racked up a lot of PTO. Impressive! But not quite as impressive an Italian hospital worker who apparently skipped work for 15 years but still somehow got paid. BRB, looking for a job in Italy.

  • Ex-cop facing murder charges in death of Rayshard Brooks wants back on the force

    Garrett Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department in June 2020, the day after he fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's drive-thru.