Judge Joe Hensley invited to 2025-26 Missouri Court Management Institute

Nov. 13—Jasper County Judge Joe Hensley has accepted admission into the 2025-26 Missouri Court Management Institute.

This program was created in 2012 by the Office of State Courts Administrator, working in conjunction with practitioners from the Missouri judiciary and the National Center for State Courts. The curriculum focuses on the purposes and responsibilities of courts, the measurement of court performance, and judicial management of human resources, technology, case flow, project management and budgeting financial resources.

The MCMI is a yearlong program for judges, court administrators, clerks and juvenile officers and is designed to improve the effectiveness of the legal system and the administration of justice.

Hensley also serves on the Missouri Supreme Court's statewide Task Force on Criminal Justice, the Juvenile Court Improvement Project Steering Committee, and the Juvenile Detention Standards Work Group.