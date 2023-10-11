Judge John Rosson breaks Code of Judicial Conduct rule with campaign event in courtroom

Longtime Municipal Judge John Rosson, who's running for reelection in November, broke a state Code of Judicial Conduct rule Oct. 11 when he hosted an election-related press conference inside the municipal courtroom.

The Code of Judicial Conduct states that current judges and judicial candidates may not use court staff, facilities or other resources for campaign purposes.

Mona Nair, Rosson's campaign media volunteer, told Knox News that they held the afternoon press conference in the courtroom because they wanted to show off Rosson's improvements to the room, including a new television. The press conference was announced in part to share endorsements of Rosson's bid for reelection.

"We don't believe that there's going to be any consequences ... because (hosting the press conference there) was relevant to the campaign," Nair said. "Giving a tour of the courtroom to the media was part of the story."

The judicial code does not list exceptions for the reasoning behind violations.

Rosson's opponent in the general election, Tyler Caviness, raised the issue but told Knox News that he and his campaign would not file a complaint.

According to the Board of Judicial Conduct's website, anyone could file a complaint against a judge alleging a code of conduct violation. A disciplinary counsel would then review it and send it to a three-member panel to determine if there should be a full investigation.

After an investigation, the panel could dismiss the case, issue a private or public reprimand, issue a deferred discipline agreement with the judge (under which the judge could correct their mistake and the case would be dismissed), refer the case to another agency or file public charges against the judge.

All matters that come before the board are confidential unless formal charges are filed.

Rosson has been municipal judge for 36 years.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Reach her via email: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Judge Rosson press conference broke rule on campaign events in courtroom