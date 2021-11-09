Judge jokingly bans Elf on the shelf

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Enterprise
Southeastern suspends varsity football season following 'unprincipled behavior'
“This behavior is unacceptable, disappointing and goes against our core values," said superintendent Luis Lopes.
- HuffPost
Kellyanne Conway Resurfaces With Her Most Brazen Trump Lie Yet
"We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.
- HuffPost
Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden
ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.
- Kansas City Star
Bears player says referee hip-checked him while preparing to throw flag for taunting
You make the call ... did the ref initiate contact with a Bears player?
- HuffPost
Kimmel Spots Why Aaron Rodgers Is So Much Worse Than Other Anti-Vaxxers
The late-night host ripped the Packers QB for dodging the truth about his vaccine status.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
- HuffPost
I Flew Cross-Country To Catch A Husband Cheating. What I Discovered Was Way Better.
“Some describe true friends as choosing your own family. I say it’s more like choosing your own army.”
- SNY
Predicting where top 25 MLB free agents will land, including Mets and Yankees hauls
Where will the top MLB free agents land? And how many of those players will the New York Mets and New York Yankees reel in?
- NBC Sports BayArea
John Collins gives Steph Curry light shove at end of Warriors-Hawks first half
A strange moment at the end of the first half between the Warriors and Hawks.
- USA TODAY
No collusion: How Americans were fed a false tale about Donald Trump's 2016 campaign
The investigation is laying bare the extent of the conspiracy to derail the Trump campaign and thwart his presidency.
- NBC Sports Boston
Patriots roster moves: Addition coming after release of three players?
The Patriots made three roster moves Monday that suggest more transactions could be coming ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
- Warriors Wire
Warriors Report Card: Player grades from Golden State Warriors win over Atlanta Hawks
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks, including a grade from Steph Curry's 50-point night.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
Mother of five driving Tesla dies in fiery crash near elementary school, Ohio cops say
A fire department official said the car being electric complicated efforts in putting out the fire.
- Yahoo Sports
Patriots QB Mac Jones won't be suspended, but replay angles of his 'dirty' play look bad
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
- USA TODAY
Aaron Rodgers says he's allergic to the COVID mRNA vaccines. Is that possible?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in COVID mRNA vaccines, but could he still be vaccinated?
- Browns Wire
Baker Mayfield delivered an epic quote that seemed directed at Odell Beckham Jr.
Mayfield wished OBJ well personally but also made it clear he was happy with the Browns team now sans Beckham
- Country Living
'Fixer Upper' Fans Have a Lot to Say After Joanna Gaines Shared a Divisive Post
Now that the temperature is dropping, "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines is ready to get in the holiday spirit. Her latest Instagram post had fans talking.
- Kansas City Star
NFL fans decried ‘worst roughing the passer penalty of all-time’ in Rams-Titans game
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
- The Bergen Record
Trump fires back at Chris Christie for saying GOP must move past election fraud claims
Former Gov. Chris Christie told attendees at a Republican convention it is time to focus on a “plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”
- INSIDER
A couple used surrogates to have 21 babies in less than 2 years. Experts say that having such a big family is unusual but could work.
The Ozturks have 16 live-in nannies to help them take care of the 23 children who live in their house, 21 of whom are babies.