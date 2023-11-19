Judge judge decides bail in two Marion County felony cases

Two men facing separate sets of criminal charges appeared in front of a judge on Saturday morning at the Marion County Jail. This is what happened at the hearings:

Judge: Circuit Judge Brad King.

Defendants: Amner Ordonez-Palma and Jarrell Lavas Wilkerson.

Charges: Ordonez-Palma, 25, is charged with driving without a license that cause death or serious bodily injuries. Wilkerson, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Bail: The judge set Wilkerson's bail at $10,000 for both offenses. When he was arrested, Wilkerson was held without bail.

The Ocala man told the judge he plans to hire a lawyer. If he posts bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim or any unsupervised time with any girls younger than 16. His next court date is set for December.

Sheriff's detectives arrested Wilkerson on Friday morning after he was accused of inappropriately touching a girl and exposing himself to her.

For Ordonez-Palma, who wore a neck brace at the hearing, the judge told the man through a Spanish interpreter he's going to be held without bail. The judge said Ordonez-Palma has no ties to the community, no driver's license, and a Honduran passport. Ordonez-Palma's bail had been set at $10,000 at the time of arrest.

He said he plans to hire a lawyer. His next court date is in December.

FHP troopers said Ordonez-Palma was driving a Honda Civic Thursday night on Interstate 75 when it ran off the road and slammed into the guardrail. The vehicle returned to the road where it was hit by a sport utility vehicle occupied by a family.

Six people inside the SUV were injured and transported to a local hospital. Ordonez-Palma and two other men were in the Honda, officials said. Troopers said Ordonez-Palma and one man were treated at a hospital for injures. The third man died.

FHP officials said the three men are from Honduras, with two of them having New York addresses. The men worked construction and were on their way to Tampa, officials said. Ordonez-Palma and the surviving passenger are cousins. The deceased and the two men are co-workers, officials said.

