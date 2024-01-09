Judge Judy endorses Nikki Haley in 2024 presidential election

Famed television court personality "Judge" Judy Sheindlin endorsed 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in the GOP primary Monday, calling the former South Carolina governor "whip smart."

"She is principled, measured and has that illusive quality of real common sense," Sheindlin, who for 25 years helmed the popular reality court show, said of the former ambassador to the United Nations. "I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation."

Sheindlin, who now presides over Amazon's courtroom drama "Judy Justice," isn't the first celebrity to weigh in on the presidential race.

Hollywood stars including Roseanne Barr, Kelsey Grammer and Dennis Quaid are among the list of famous figures who have endorsed former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Other figures, such as musician Lenny Kravitz and producer Steven Spielberg have attended fundraising events for President Joe Biden's reelection bid.

From the time it premiered in 1996 to its last episode in 2021, "Judge Judy" was among the highest-rated daytime television shows. In addition to being a media personality, Sheindlin is also lawyer. She passed the New York bar exam in the 1960s and went on to become a corporate lawyer and prosecutor before starting her television show.

Haley responded to the endorsement in a statement calling Sheindlin a "no-nonsense lady who has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest."

"I’m honored to have her support,” Haley said.

The 81-year-old TV personality previously endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Haley has received a number of other coveted endorsements over the last few months, including from New Hampshire's popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

