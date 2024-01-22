Judge Judy supports ‘young’ Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Former “Judge Judy” star Judy Sheindlin stumped for Republican underdog Nikki Haley in New Hampshire on the eve of that state’s GOP primary.

The 81-year-old TV star, who doesn’t think frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump should be re-elected as president in November, insists her support for Haley isn’t because she’s a powerful women.

“I would support her if she were a frog,” Sheindlin told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Sheindlin supported Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 election, where the former New York City mayor was defeated by Biden in the Democratic primary.

The tough-talking Brooklyn native told CNN she was impressed by Haley’s performance as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017 and 2018, but became a supporter after meeting the 52-year-old former governor of South Carolina about a year ago.

“She’s young, she’s vital, she’s focused, she has the intellectual capacity,” Sheindlin said. “She’s measured, she doesn’t get ruffled by bullies.”

Sheindlin insisted she’s not a “Trump basher,” but believes neither he nor Biden “commands” respect to the same degree as the “cognitively stable” Haley.

“I don’t think that either of those two men has the intellectual gravitas to govern this great country,” she said. “The fact that she’s a woman, great, but I’d vote for her if she were a goat.”

Haley gladly accepted Sheindlin’s endorsement at a Monday rally in Exeter, N.H.

“How cool is to have Judge Judy endorse you?” “She doesn’t mince words.”