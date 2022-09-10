A judge just allowed this evidence into trial of Caldwell cop investigated by FBI

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can tell a jury that a Caldwell police officer showed colleagues a video of him punching a handcuffed detainee.

But the judge also ruled in the officer’s favor by throwing out evidence prosecutors wanted to include about a previous instance when the officer used force when detaining another person.

Visiting Wyoming U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled Friday on what evidence could be admitted in the upcoming trial of Joey Hoadley, a Caldwell officer for over 20 years. Hoadley faces four criminal charges.

Prosecutors wanted to include evidence of five instances where Hoadley used force against people he was arresting in Caldwell and one instance where Hoadley showed fellow officers a video of him using force on someone he was arresting.

Hoadley and his lawyer wanted to include the criminal history of one person Hoadley struck and evidence of Hoadley’s character.

Skavdahl said the jury could consider evidence from prosecutors that Hoadley showed colleagues the video of him punching the handcuffed detainee. The judge said the government is trying to prove that Hoadley intimidated a lower officer to prevent the officer from reporting anything negative about Hoadley, and the lower officer was present during the video.

Hoadley’s lawyer, Charles F. Peterson, did not want the evidence of the video admitted.

Prosecutors’ case against Hoadley stems from an incident in 2017 when officers responded to a call from the home of a man identified only as B.H. Prosecutors said Hoadley punched B.H. while arresting him. Peterson said B.H. is lying.

Peterson wanted to include B.H.’s 2022 conviction for committing battery on his girlfriend in 2021. Skavdahl said the jury could consider that conviction but nothing more about the battery.

Prosecutors wanted to include another incident where they allege Hoadley shoved and struck a person identified as K.W., but the judge ruled that the jury could not consider that.

Skavadhl also ruled that neither Hoadley nor prosecutors could introduce evidence about the character of anyone involved.

Hoadley faces one count of willfully depriving another person of rights under the color of law, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation, one count of witness intimidation; and one court of record destruction.

He is scheduled to stand trial starting Sept. 19 in the James A. McClure Federal Building.

