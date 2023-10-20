Judge: 'Just because you have felonies, you don't have to be one'

Oct. 19—Forty-one year-old Sara Anna Jean Kirkland made a remarkable turnaround in her life and as such, her request to be removed from supervised probation was granted with well wishes of the court.

"Just because you have felonies doesn't mean you have to be one (a felon)," Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie told Kirkland during a short hearing earlier this month.

Kirkland's attorney, Jeff Vires, told the court since his client pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth with intent on May 17, 2019, she had done everything the court had asked and gone beyond expectations of what most defendants achieve.

Kirkland moved from Cumberland County to Kentucky, has had no additional issues with law violations and had done everything the court had asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In addition to turning her life around, Kirkland went back to school and has since launched a new career as a licensed professional. By all accounts, she is doing well.

It is rare that state prosecutors agree with defense attorneys. Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch agreed with Vires' motion, when asked about the request to be removed from supervised probation. For those willing to invest in change from bad decisions, there still exists the opportunity for redemption as an example to others in the same plight.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Kenneth Paul Ford, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the implied consent law, trial set for Dec. 9.

—Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and violation of the sex offender registry law, motion date set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Jan. 24.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Jan. 30.

Deadline docket

—Jamie Rose Carter, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and possession of meth with intent, Matthew McClanahan now representing Carter and case continued to for trial in late October.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, hearing set for Nov. 6.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent and reckless endangerment, continued to Dec. 1.

—James Marshall Evitt, two counts of residential and work restriction violations, continued to Nov. 6.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 1.

—Jordan Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 14.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Jan. 17.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 6.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Dec. 1.

—Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, continued to Nov. 6.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 6.

—Joshua Clay Smith, aggravated sexual battery, continued to Nov. 14.

—Joshua Dwayne Smith, reckless endangerment, continued to Nov. 6.

—Alyssa D. Thompson, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 17.

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, violation of an order of protection and simple possession, continued to Nov. 14.

Motion/petitions

—Alissa Cheese Brock, possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and possession of an imitation substance, in custody in Monroe County and case continued.

—Harold Thomas Centers, post conviction relief hearing continued to Nov. 14.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, motion hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Joshua Adam Fields, vehicular homicide, motion hearing set for Dec. 11.

—Donald Wayne Jackson, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a felon, motion to reduce bond granted; bond reduced from $170,000 to $70,000 and continued to Jan. 17.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, hearing motion for new trial continued to Nov. 6.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, motion for new trial pending completion of transcript.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, motion for new trial continued to Nov. 7.

—Kerwen Deshaun Williams, bond hearing on two boundover cases, bond set at $10,000.

Probation violations

—Jonathon Lee Arnold, probation violation warrant dismissed.

—Christopher Devon Bass, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and had judicial diversion revoked. Supervised probation is to be restarted and guilty plea put into effect.

—Maggie Louise Bellflower, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 7.

—John Dewayne Castell, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 8.

—Traci Carolin Cook, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, is to serve 15 days at 75% with credit for time served.

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Grooms and probation violation hearing set for Nov. 6.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve his four-year sentence with credit for whatever time has been served.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for whatever time has been served.

—Christopher Eric Howard, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 60 days in jail with transfer to daily reporting center.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time already served in jail.

—Cortney Rae Maynor, pleaded guilty to a probation violation an is to serve 90 days in jail after which probation will be terminated.

—William Chad Meadows, pleaded guilty to a probation with credit for time already served in jail.

—Billie Jo Lee Powell, probation violation based on payment of restitution; motion to transfer supervised probation to good behavior probation granted.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served in jail.

—William Cody Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 6.

—Jonathan Wayde Russell, probation terminated with credit for time served.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, to serve sentence.

—Marcus Jerry Woods, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for time served.

—Tony Wayne Sparkes, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sparkes and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 7.

—Benjamin City Wilder, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time served.

Continued boundover

The following defendants have cases in boundover status. These cases were continued until Nov. 6, unless otherwise noted.

—Nichole Lynn Ambrose, two cases.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com