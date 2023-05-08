Judge keeps homicide suspect in jail

May 8—HIGH POINT — A High Point man will remain in jail in the September 2021 homicide of a woman who was killed at a residence on Gaines Avenue in the southeastern part of the city.

The attorney for Michael Anthony Dingle, 31, had requested that Dingle be allowed to post bond to be released. Superior Court Judge Aaron Berlin denied the request in a hearing Monday morning that drew family members of both the victim and Dingle.

Dingle is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda Jean Huntley, 26. Dingle and Huntley were in a relationship when she was killed.

High Point Police Department officers went to a Gaines Avenue residence on Sept. 22, 2021, after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found Huntley dead inside the house.

Officers determined Dingle was the suspect and notified other law enforcement agencies to look out for his car. A short time later the Thomasville Police Department found the vehicle, and Dingle was nearby, police said.

In addition to murder, Dingle also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in September 2021. Dingle has been convicted on misdemeanor assault or assault on a female charges five times since 2013 and was convicted in 2017 of being a felony habitual misdemeanor assault offender, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

