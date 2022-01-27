Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? For starters, she once clerked for Justice Breyer

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 28, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Long before President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's name was in the mix for a spot on the Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old, Harvard Law grad, who was recently confirmed to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was floated as a possible nominee back in 2016 when President Barack Obama was still in the White House.

Jackson's name has resurfaced after news that Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will step down after nearly 30 years serving on the nation's highest court. Though Biden hasn't unveiled a formal short list, Jackson's name is almost certainly in play.

A former federal public defender in Washington, D.C., who clerked for Breyer during the Supreme Court's 1999-2000 term, young enough to serve on the high court for decades, Jackson has already won Senate confirmation three times during her career.

None of that means Jackson is a shoo-in. She faced mild criticism from conservatives, and garnered only three Republican votes, during her confirmation to the appeals court in June. She has barely spent any time on the D.C. Circuit. And there are others widely seen as potential candidates for Biden's first pick to the high court.

Another potential nominee, for instance, is Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court. Kruger worked in the Justice Department for the Obama and George W. Bush administrations and argued a dozen cases at the Supreme Court.

Biden could also expand his list beyond a sitting jurist.

But Jackson's has been the most frequently floated name for months.

Biden repeatedly promised during his presidential campaign to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in history if he got the chance. The pledge was praised by those seeking more diversity on the high court, but it also exposed the relatively small pool of women of color serving as appeals court judges across the nation.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee to the D.C. Circuit, greets Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing April 28 in Washington.

Obama nominated Jackson to serve as the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2009, a position that required Senate confirmation. The commission retroactively reduced sentencing for crack cocaine offenses during her tenure. Obama nominated her again in 2012, this time for a seat on the district court in Washington, D.C.

Some conservatives balked at a few of her decisions. She ruled in 2019 that President Donald Trump's former White House counsel, Don McGahn, had to testify during what was then a congressional impeachment inquiry into the president's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump was impeached over that interaction, in which he pressured Zelenskyy to investigate Biden, but was acquitted in the Senate.

Trump attorneys argued the president had an "absolute immunity" from congressional subpoenas, allowing him to prevent aides' testimony. Jackson rejected the argument.

"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," she wrote. "This means they do not have subjects, bound by loyalty or blood, whose destiny they are entitled to control."

The House Judiciary Committee ultimately reached an agreement with McGahn to testify before lawmakers before the case was heard by the appeals court.

In another 2019 opinion, Jackson dismissed an effort by the Trump administration to speed deportations. That opinion was reversed on appeal and the case was stayed after Biden signed an order calling for a review of many of Trump’s immigration policies.

But neither of those cases featured prominently in her confirmation hearing for the D.C. Circuit. Instead, Republicans objected to the fact that she dodged a question from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about whether she embraced the notion of a "living Constitution," the idea that judges may adapt their reading of the founding document to the changing times.

Jackson sidestepped the query, saying she hadn't had to confront it on the district court.

Still, other conservatives told USA TODAY that while they didn't agree with Jackson's judicial philosophy they also didn't find her to be outside of the mainstream. Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska supported Jackson's confirmation to the appeals court.

Raised in Miami, Jackson is related by marriage to former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Jackson's husband is the twin brother of Ryan's brother-in-law. The former Wisconsin lawmaker testified on Jackson's behalf when she was nominated to the federal district court in 2012.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ketanji Brown Jackson may be Stephen Breyer's successor