Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's response to Sen. Ted Cruz on critical race theory
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz on critical race theory during her confirmation hearings.
Republicans have renewed their concerns over "court packing" as they consider Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown.
Greene's tweet came in response to disparaging comments about Rachel Levine, the highest ranking openly transgender official in the nation. Levine is the assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Once again, Ted Cruz is causing a scene at the airport and this time, it was because he missed his initial flight.
Sarah Palin said Monday she's weighing a possible run for Alaska Rep. Don Young's vacant U.S. House seat following his death last week.What she's saying: The former Alaska governor told Newsmax it "would be an honor" to replace the long-serving Republican House member.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. "If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would in a heartbeat, I would," Palin added.The 2008 GOP vi
The mom of three opens up about her new children's book, handling picky eaters and living with her "troublemaker" mother-in-law.
U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Biden's approval rating, down three percentage points from the prior week, mirrors that which his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, received at this point in his presidency, as both stood at 40% in mid-March in their second year in office. Trump's approval rating sank as low as 33% in December 2017.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was found guilty by a judge on Tuesday of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, a second consecutive win at trial for the Justice Department. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected Couy Griffin's argument that he was not guilty of entering a restricted area protected by the Secret Service because he could not have known of the special protections around the Capitol while then-Vice President Mike Pence was present to preside over the presidential election certification process.
A former police dispatcher in the Bering Sea coastal community of Nome has settled with the city after officers failed to investigate her report of being sexually assaulted, her legal team said Tuesday. Under terms of the agreement, Clarice “Bun” Hardy, an Alaska Native woman now living in Shaktoolik, will drop her lawsuit in exchange for $750,000 and an apology from the city, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska said. “The Mayor and Common Council wish to apologize to Clarice ‘Bun’ Hardy for the fact that the Nome Police Department in 2017 and 2018 failed to adequately and properly investigate her complaint of sexual assault,” the apology as presented in the settlement states.
Former Trump staffers, including Donald Trump Jr., are launching a news aggregation app called "MxM News" that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News. Why it matters: The group sees an opportunity to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence, especially on mobile. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Screenshot of MxM app Drudge Report used to be one of the biggest news traffic distributors in the country. But the
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will not travel to Europe this week with U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested negative in a PCR test, she said in a statement. Psaki said she was tested in preparation for travel with Biden on Wednesday to Belgium and Poland, where the president will meet with U.S. allies over the Russia-Ukraine war.
We're going behind the scenes with TSA at Detroit Metro Airport, seeing what happens after your bag is checked behind your flight.
A Swedish high school student arrested on suspicion of killing two teachers in the southern city of Malmo on Monday was not previously known to police and his motive was still unclear, the Malmo police chief said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in their 50s at his school in Malmo. Around 50 students were at the school at the time of the attack but nobody else was hurt, according to police.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Gov. Greg Abbott has touted the success of his $3 billion effort to secure the Texas-Mexico border by claiming arrests and crimes that weren’t connected to the operation, according to a ProPublica investigation. Why it matters: Operation Lone Star costs taxpayers more than $2.5 million a week and is a cornerstone of Abbott’s gubernatorial campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: State leaders initially reported
Prosecutors in New York announced the repatriation Tuesday of $5 million worth of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt to Israel, where Steinhardt is well known as a patron of cultural institutions. The 39 items being returned to Israel include two gold masks dating from about 5000 B.C. that are valued at $500,000 and a set of three death masks that date from 6000 to 7000 B.C. and are worth a total of $650,000, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,” Bragg said.
Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices. In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation. Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want the appellate division of the state’s trial court to overturn Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony.
Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho's Pizza Backstage early Saturday, but ended with a shooting outside, news outlets reported. Sierra Jenkins, 25, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed, police said. Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University.
Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, asked whether incorporating critical race theory into the US legal system is Jackson's "personal hidden agenda."
The Texas senator, 51, reportedly got into an altercation with airline personnel, resulting in the intervention of airport security
New York City mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the NYPD will expand an anti-crime unit that was disbanded in 2020 amid the uprising prompted by the murder of George Floyd.