Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's response to Sen. Ted Cruz on critical race theory

Associated Press

A former police dispatcher in the Bering Sea coastal community of Nome has settled with the city after officers failed to investigate her report of being sexually assaulted, her legal team said Tuesday. Under terms of the agreement, Clarice “Bun” Hardy, an Alaska Native woman now living in Shaktoolik, will drop her lawsuit in exchange for $750,000 and an apology from the city, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska said. “The Mayor and Common Council wish to apologize to Clarice ‘Bun’ Hardy for the fact that the Nome Police Department in 2017 and 2018 failed to adequately and properly investigate her complaint of sexual assault,” the apology as presented in the settlement states.