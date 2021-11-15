Judge in Kevin Strickland innocence case asks for more filings. What happens next?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Nozicka
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The judge who heard evidence last week at a long-awaited hearing for Kevin Strickland, who prosecutors say is innocent in a decades-old triple murder, is not expected to make a ruling for at least another week.

After the hearing that ended Wednesday, Judge James Welsh ordered the attorneys involved to file final exhibits, post-hearing briefs and proposed findings, the last of which are due Nov. 22.

During the hearing at the Jackson County courthouse, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her team argued that Strickland, 62, has spent more than 40 years in prison for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City that he did not commit. Her office called to the stand the relatives of the lone eyewitness to the killings, who said she recanted her identification of Strickland to them over the years.

Lawyers with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued that Strickland, who was 18 when he was arrested, is guilty and received a fair trial in 1979. They attacked the credibility of Baker’s evidence and argued that the testimony of the eyewitness’ loved ones was “hearsay, upon hearsay, upon hearsay.”

The hearing was the first of its kind under a new Missouri law that allows local prosecutors to file motions seeking to free prisoners they have deemed innocent.

Welsh, a retired court of appeals judge, took the case under advisement at the end of the three-day hearing. He said he would make his decision in a “timely fashion,” though he did not indicate when that would be.

As an officer escorted him out of the courtroom in a wheelchair Wednesday evening, Strickland said he was feeling “really good” about his chances at exoneration.

“I’d say 80%,” he said before he was taken back to the Cameron prison.

Kevin Strickland is escorted to the elevator after an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence on Wed., Nov 10, 2021 in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Strickland has been incarcerated for the past 43 years for a triple murder many people, including Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, believe he did not commit.
Kevin Strickland is escorted to the elevator after an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence on Wed., Nov 10, 2021 in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Strickland has been incarcerated for the past 43 years for a triple murder many people, including Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, believe he did not commit.

Strickland last remembers being in a courtroom in 1985. Over the course of his 42 years in prison, he has tried by himself, at least 17 times, to get his claims heard. Until last week, he never received a hearing.

Strickland’s proclaimed innocence was the focus of a September 2020 investigation by The Star, which interviewed more than two dozen people, including relatives of the eyewitness and two men who pleaded guilty and swore Strickland was not involved.

In May, Baker announced that her office’s months-long review had concluded Strickland is “factually innocent.” Baker filed a motion seeking to free him when the new law went into effect in August.

Several prosecutors across Missouri as well as national legal observers have been following Strickland’s case closely. Some lawyers have noted that Strickland was convicted of a capital offense, though prosecutors waived the death penalty and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

“If he had been sentenced to death, he would have been one of the wrongful executions never acknowledged to be wrongful,” Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C., wrote Monday on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SRSO opens homicide investigation after 67-year-old man found dead at Navarre condos

    The SRSO launched a homicide investigation after the body of a 67-year-old man was found Sunday at a condo building in Navarre.

  • NC developer who took $1.5 million in ‘real-estate Ponzi scheme’ gets 10-year sentence

    Joshua Houchin also searched the Internet for “killing your wife over love.”

  • The GTA Trilogy is back on PC

    PC players can pick up the trilogy once again.

  • Abe Hamadeh, newest GOP candidate for Attorney General, raises over $100,000 in first week

    Abe Hamadeh is the latest Republican to enter the Arizona Attorney General's race. The US Army reserves officer was a Maricopa County prosecutor.

  • Defense attorney fails to get Rev. Jesse Jackson removed from courtroom in Arbery death trial

    The judge denied a defense attorney's request Monday to remove the Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death.

  • Dana White: Yair Rodriguez’s ‘stock didn’t drop at all’ in UFC Fight Night 197 loss

    Yair Rodriguez exceeded Dana White's expectations against Max Holloway after a two-year layoff.

  • The 5 emerging tenets of the post-Trump GOP doctrine

    Republicans — reshaped, controlled and defined by Donald Trump since 2015 — are slowly but surely charting a post-Trump ideology and platform.Why it matters: Other than conservative courts, toughness on immigration and hostility toward modern liberalism, it's been impossible to specify the core and connective ideology of Republicans under Trump. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNow, Republicans are rallying around a plan to break

  • Procession, service planned for Jackson County deputy killed in the line of duty

    Law enforcement officers will gather Monday at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a procession to honor the fallen deputy Lena Marshall.

  • UNC QB Sam Howell got injured vs. Pitt with NFL scouts watching. What happens next?

    Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell could miss his final game in Kenan Stadium. What about the NC State game 1 week later? Coach Mack Brown said Howell will participate in Senior Day activities, but isn’t returning for his senior season.

  • Tensions flare in Arbery death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

    A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The judge said he found one defense lawyer's complaints last week about Black pastors to be “reprehensible,” and that no group would be excluded from his courtroom. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

  • A Massive Cocaine Shipment Was Smuggled Using Frozen Onion Rings

    Nearly half a ton of drugs were found hidden within a truckload of the crispy side dish.

  • Prescott, Cowboys say lesson learned as Mahomes, Chiefs loom

    Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys believe they are the team that blew out Atlanta, not the one that was dominated by double-digit underdog Denver when a six-game winning streak ended. Tied for the fewest losses in the NFC (and the NFL), the Cowboys (7-2) say they learned their lesson and proved it with the 43-3 thrashing of the Falcons. “We’re not going to get overconfident again,” Prescott said.

  • Judge dismisses misdemeanor weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse

    The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, ahead of the trial's closing arguments.Driving the news: Rittenhouse was initially facing six charges — including first-degree intentional homicide — for allegedly shooting two men and injuring another during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The misde

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Rittenhouse, 18, has faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, in relation to the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones guilty by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him guilty by default after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.The Monday decision in the lawsuits brought by eight families comes weeks after a judge in T

  • Defense tries to have Jesse Jackson removed from court in trial for Ahmaud Arbery death

    (Reuters) -A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after the Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood in the Glynn County Superior Court and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting between Arbery's parents.

  • Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

    A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Teen ‘taken against her will’ by ex-boyfriend has been found, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex, who is facing charges of kidnapping.