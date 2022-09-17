Judge: Kidnap plot defendants released from ankle monitors

Sep. 17—BELLAIRE — Five men facing charges related to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor will no longer be required to wear electronic ankle monitors following a decision by a district court judge during a bond hearing.

"They've been on tether and in compliance," 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka said Friday. "I don't think they're flight risks, I don't think they're going to engage in any of the similar or the alleged conduct they're charged with."

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.

All five men were in 86th District Court earlier this month, as prosecutors presented evidence in support of having their charges bound over to 13th Circuit Court for trial.

The state is represented by four attorneys from the Michigan Attorney General's office, which is prosecuting the case, and the five defendants are represented by six defense attorneys, one of whom, Michael Naughton, is local, with the others hailing from Cadillac, Grand Rapids and Flint.

Stepka made his ruling before asking the state to weigh in, although Assistant Attorney General Philip Jacques did lodge an objection.

"Given the nature of the charges and the allegations, the evidence that was heard at the exam, the People believe that the defendants pose a serious risk to the community," Jacques said.

The men have worn the tethers since October 2020 as a condition of their bond, Stepka said.

Stepka stated he'd consulted with Community Corrections Manager Sherise Shively prior to making his decision, and Shively confirmed her office had no record of any violations by the defendants.

She told the judge she would reach out to each defendant to arrange to have the monitors removed.

A preliminary hearing in the men's case took place Aug. 29-Sept. 1 in 86th District Court and, in the coming weeks, Stepka is scheduled to consider briefs filed by the state and the defense before deciding whether to bind the case over for trial.

The judge's decision on bindover could be weeks or months from now, court records indicate.

In August, a federal jury in Grand Rapids found two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., guilty of conspiring to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction.

Croft was convicted on an additional weapons charge and the two men face sentences of up to life in prison. They are expected to be sentenced in December.

Testimony during the federal trial showed the men were angry about state and federal government pandemic restrictions and possible vaccine mandates.

A previous jury in the federal case could not reach a unanimous decision on Fox or Croft Jr. and, in April, acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, two other men charged in the case.

Two other Michigan residents, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, previously pleaded guilty and testified in the federal case that they had agreed to kidnap Whitmer from her lakeside home.