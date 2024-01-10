OTTAWA COUNTY — An Ottawa County judge facing a domestic violence charge waived an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, according to a report from The Grand Haven Tribune.

Bradley Knoll, chief judge of the Ottawa County 58th District Court, was arrested by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

More: Chief Judge Bradley Knoll arrested for domestic violence in Ottawa County

Knoll’s next court date will be a pretrial conference, according to The Tribune. Muskegon County Judge Geoffrey Nolan is presiding over the case.

According to court documents, Knoll is charged with violating MCL 750.812. The section deals with assaulting a spouse, former spouse, an individual with whom the suspect has or has had a dating relationship with, an individual with whom the suspect has a child in common or a resident or former resident of the suspect's household.

The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail, a fine up to $500, or both.

A copy of the complaint filed against Knoll obtained by The Sentinel suggests the charge involved his wife. He's ordered to have no contact with her or her residence, per a pre-trial release order.

Knoll is still serving on the bench, but is not presiding over domestic violence cases, he told The Sentinel in December.

Knoll was first elected in 2002, replacing retiring Judge Hannes Meyers Jr. He was most recently re-elected in November 2020, when he ran unopposed for another six-year term running through 2026.

This will be Knoll's last term as judge, because state law requires candidates be under 70 years of age at the time of the election. Knoll turned 70 in 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Judge Knoll waives arraignment on domestic violence charge