Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial plays ‘Jeopardy’ during technical difficulties

Unexpected downtime during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial Monday ended with a game show.

During technical difficulties during the beginning of jury selection, Judge Bruce Schroeder quizzed potential jurors on scallions, Olympic sprinters and Samuel Johnson quotes for about 20 minutes before the systems were back up and running.

By the end of jury selection, 20 people will be chosen — 12 regulars and eight alternates — to hear the defense and prosecution of now-18-year-old Rittenhouse, accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third when he traveled to Kenosha, Wisc., during the anti-police brutality protests last summer after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he crossed state lines on Aug. 25, 2020, claiming he was going to protect local businesses.

Photos show Rittenhouse walking around Kenosha with an AR-15-type rifle.

Rittenhouse allegedly confronted an unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, who tried to grab the gun. The then-teen responded by shooting him four times, according to the charging documents.

Witnesses who saw the shooting allegedly chased Rittenhouse down the street before he fell, then fired two shots nearby.

Anthony Huber, 26, tried to pull the gun away from Rittenhouse, who fired a single shot, hitting him.

Huber and Rosenbaum both died from their injuries.

While Rittenhouse was still sitting on the ground, Gaige Grosskreutz, 36, walked up to him holding a gun, according to the charging documents. Rittenhouse allegedly shot him in the arm.

Rittenhouse faces six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.