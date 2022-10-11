Judge levies 30-year prison sentence on Pensacola man for sexually battering child

Escambia Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced a Pensacola man to 30 years in state prison Monday after he pleaded to multiple counts of sexual battery on a child.

Michael Tracy Tedder, 30, was also designated as a sexual predator and a sex offender.

His charges were for multiple counts of sexual battery by a person in familial authority and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor, according to a State Attorney's Office news release.

"This defendant preyed on children that should have been able to trust him," prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said in a statement. "With the sentence imposed, Mr. Tedder will no longer be able to harm innocent children."

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to a local elementary school last year after a child disclosed sexual abuse to a school counselor.

During the course of the investigation, authorities determined Tedder had abused additional victims.

