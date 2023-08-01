Judge: Life term for Micco man involved in Sebastian police shootout at Earl's Hideaway

VERO BEACH – A Brevard County man convicted of felonies stemming from a 2017 shootout with Sebastian police at Earl's Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian was ordered Monday to serve a life prison term, according to a prosecutor and court records.

Ward Lawrence Kenyon, 34, of the 700 block of Emilys Glen Lane in Micco, was found guilty July 14 of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon, altering a firearm serial number and carrying a concealed firearm.

Indian River County Judge Nicole Menz imposed a life prison sentence for the attempted murder conviction and ordered Kenyon to serve an additional 37-year term related to his other convictions, Assistant State Attorney William Long said.

The state’s evidence presented to jurors during a two-week trial at the Indian River County Courthouse was “overwhelming,” Long said.

A six-member jury deliberated for 44 minutes before convicting Kenyon, who acted as his own defense attorney but opted not to testify at his trial, court filings show.

“He was clearly guilty,” Long said. “And I'm certainly happy that the jury saw it the same way.”

What happened during the shootout?

Kenyon was involved in a firefight with several Sebastian Police officers on Oct. 9, 2017 inside the popular riverfront biker bar at 1405 Indian River Drive. Both Kenyon and Officer Tegpreet "Preet" Singh were injured by gunfire. Neither man's injuries were life-threatening, records show.

Singh, who’d then been with the agency for about a year, suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot.

Shots rang out shortly after 10:20 p.m., when officers Singh and Braeden Nevue entered Earl's to confront Kenyon, who was wanted for violation of probation on a 2014 charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at No Name Bar in Sebastian. Officer Melissa Garrison was also present.

Garrison had worked for the agency for about 13 years and Nevue for about 10 months police officials said at the time.

A warrant had classified Kenyon as a violent offender, arrest reports noted.

According to Singh, who provided a statement to investigators and testified at Keynon’s trial, he was on routine patrol in front of Earl’s Hideaway when a male bartender flagged him down and said he knew Kenyon was wanted and was inside the bar. Singh called for backup before confronting Kenyon.

Singh entered the lounge near the pool tables and saw Kenyon standing at a table. Nevue was also inside when Kenyon saw the two officers. When he tried to walk away, the officers confronted him and requested Kenyon go outside.

A struggle ensued and, according to Singh, he “observed Kenyon produce a handgun from his front waistband.”

As they tussled, Kenyon was “trying to turn the weapon toward Singh’s upper body,” he told investigators, at which time both men fell to the floor as shots were being fired. Singh reported at that point his right foot “went numb” and he exited the building to avoid being hit by shots being fired by Nevue at Kenyon.

Investigators concluded that Kenyon, who was shot several times, discharged one of his weapons “at least once” during the struggle.

Prosecutor Long said early on there was confusion about whether Singh was hit by a bullet fired by Kenyon or a fellow police officer.

“He (Singh) was shot by crossfire. He wasn't shot by the defendant,” Long said. “(Kenyon) shot at him but did not hit him. The bullet that actually hit his foot was from his fellow law officer.”

Once in custody, Kenyon admitted having two firearms tucked in his waistband when he was confronted by the officers, according to arrest records. He reported buying the weapons “on the streets” and removing the serial numbers.

Police use of force justified

During Kenyon’s sentencing hearing, Singh told the court it took 11 months to return to work after his gunshot wound and he still deals with back trouble, Long said Monday.

“His foot is still not right,” added Long, “he’s essentially always going to be dealing with that.”

A state investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement cleared police officers in 2018 of any wrongdoing related to the shooting incident.

FDLE investigators had video evidence of the shooting from security cameras at Earl's Hideaway and several clips recorded on patrons' cellphones. The bar's camera showed Kenyon struggle with Singh as stacks of plywood fell on them. It then showed Kenyon roll under a billiards table with a gun in his hand.

Reached Monday, Sebastian Police Chief Daniel Acosta said via text that he “couldn't be more proud of the bravery exhibited by our officers in the face of danger on that October evening.”

“The Sebastian Police Department will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Acosta, “and anyone considering violating the law in Sebastian should understand we continually train to ensure our officers are prepared for any situation.”

