Judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites

DON THOMPSON
·3 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out California's new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vaccination sites, though his ruling left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech.

The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet (9.14 meters) of someone at a vaccination site “for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person.”

U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ruled Saturday that the 30-foot limit, which is contained in what he called the law's “uncommon definition of ‘harassing,’” is too restrictive.

So he issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from enforcing the “harassing” portion of the law, while leaving in place the ban on obstructing, injuring, intimidating or interfering.

Those other portions of the law “appear to more precisely target the harms that the Legislature sought to prevent and further the state’s interest in ensuring that Californians can freely access vaccination sites,” he ruled.

Opponents said the bill is written so broadly that it includes any vaccine and can also apply to anti-abortion protesters.

Alliance Defending Freedom sued on behalf of Right to Life of Central California, which is located next to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic that offers the HPV vaccine against the human papillomavirus, but not vaccinations against COVID-19.

The anti-abortion group said the law, as written, would block its members from approaching women on the public sidewalk and street outside its own building and even in its own parking lot.

The ruling came as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday coincidently considered whether it would allow legal challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The problem in California, the most populous state, lies with the law's definition of harassing, which “is far broader than the dictionary definition of the word ‘harass,’” Drozd said in his 28-page decision.

It includes approaching within 30 feet of a person or vehicle, without consent, "for the purpose of passing a leaflet or handbill to, displaying a sign to, or engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling with, that other person in a public way or on a sidewalk area.”

Moreover, the state attorney general's interpretation of the law, in court filings and oral arguments, “is so vague that it is conducive to different and conflicting interpretations on what conduct is even prohibited by its terms," Drozd wrote.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, which defended the law, did not immediately respond to the ruling.

“There can be no doubt that access to COVID-19 vaccines is essential to ‘stemming the spread of COVID-19,’ and that a state’s interest in ensuring its citizens can access and obtain COVID-19 vaccinations is compelling,” Dozd wrote, though he said it is less clear whether that should apply to all vaccines.

“Despite these undeniable facts, the court recognizes that the COVID-19 vaccines have been a subject of controversy and protest,” he wrote.

Yet the groups said the law violated their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, religion and association, and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process and equal protection when it comes to opposing abortions.

Violators could face up to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. But lawmakers included an exemption for picketing during a labor dispute, which Drozd said created another legal conflict.

“Free speech won the day not just for our client, Right to Life, but for every other speaker in California," Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Denise Harle said in a statement. She said the law's exemption for labor picketing created a “double standard in restricting pro-life outreach while permitting other types of speech.”

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician, prominent vaccination proponent and author of the bill, did not immediately comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brooklyn Nets jerseys: Nets reveal 2021-22 City Edition jersey

    The New Jersey vibes are finally back and it's long overdue.

  • Transcript: Dr. Claire Boogaard on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Claire Boogaard, Medical Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program, Children's National Hospital on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

  • Nurse films herself being escorted from work for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine

    Nurse says she is not willing to get the vaccine because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” and is willing to lose “everything, for my freedom”

  • Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. While inflation pressures are broadening out, Yellen reiterated that she believed price rises are transitory. "I would not say the US economy is currently overheating, we're still 5 million jobs below where we were pre-pandemic and labor force participation has declined and the reasons relate to the pandemic," Yellen told a news conference in Dublin.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • After pushing for billions in relief, mayors take time spending COVID aid

    "This funding helps us to be prepared for the structural changes" spurred by the pandemic, Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, Ohio, said.

  • Irvine man faces federal charges in violent attack on American Airlines flight attendant

    The Oct. 27 New York-to-Santa Ana was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after authorities say the passenger punched a crew member in the face.

  • Manchin deals heavy new blow to Biden's hopes for sweeping social spending bill

    A clearly frustrated Sen. Joe Manchin, dealing a new and heavy blow to President Joe Biden's hopes for getting his agenda passed, said Monday House Democrats should "stop playing games" with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and told progressive lawmakers in the lower chamber that "holding the bill hostage" won't earn his support for the $1.75 trillion social spending package. Stressing his objections by calling an unusual news conference, the West Virginia Democrat suggested it will take much longer to reach a deal -- if even possible -- on Biden's "Build Back Better" package, even as Biden and the White House were hoping for passage this week to back Biden while on his overseas trip. On Monday, at an international conference on dealing with climate change, he touted the measure's provisions on fighting climate change.

  • JPMorgan to Sell $3 Billion in Post-Earnings Bank Bond Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is selling $3 billion of bonds in the U.S. investment-grade market, adding to a streak of debt transactions from big Wall Street banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

    Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities said.

  • The Corps’ COVID-19 vaccination deadline is coming. Marines who refuse will be booted

    The Marine Corps has not approved any religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeal over secretive court's work

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal over whether the public should have access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The justices turned away the appeal filed by civil liberties and media rights groups arguing that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said they would have heard the case.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartfelt Family Halloween Throwback with 'Tired Mom' Janet Leigh

    In the photo, Jamie Lee Curtis and sister Kelly are "exhausted from our candy hunt with our tired mom posing as a tired mom," she joked

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • Prince of Wales addresses climate meeting

    The Prince of Wales told leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference the "hopes of the world are upon you." (Nov. 1)

  • I hate cancer. I hate the pain. I hate the meds. I hate the incremental death.

    Every day, week, month and year, millions of men, women, daughters and sons, sit beside loved ones, as they transition to the next life.

  • Are Arab Americans people of color? Mayor vote raises issue

    Are Arab Americans people of color? The question has been bubbling beneath the surface of Boston's historic mayor's race, where one of the two candidates, Annissa Essaibi George, has found herself challenged on the campaign trail about her decision to identify as one. Whoever wins will be the first woman and first person of color elected to the city's top political office.

  • New framework bolsters Biden's hand as climate summit begins

    President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference Monday energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change. The $555 billion plan for climate spending is the centerpiece of a sweeping domestic policy package Biden and congressional Democrats presented Thursday, hours before the president traveled to Europe for another summit ahead of the climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden called the plan “the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that ever happened, beyond any other advanced nation in the world.”

  • Eli’s World: 49ers backfield no longer a committee

    The #49ers' backfield-by-committee approach is over. Elijah Mitchell is firmly RB1 in San Francisco.

  • Ibram X. Kendi backtracks after tweeting on study some say undermines his white privilege narrative

    Author and prominent critical race theory advocate Ibram X. Kendi has deleted a tweet after critics argued it undermined the racial narrative upon which he’s built his career.