Judge Lina Hidalgo lashes out at DA Kim Ogg over filed search warrants- What's Your Point?

"We are not scared and we care about Harris County and we are not going to let a thug run her office in this way." Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo referring to fellow Democrat Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Houston - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lashing out at district attorney and fellow democrat Kim Ogg - after Texas Rangers were granted five additional search warrants - in pursuit of evidence connected to the ongoing "bid-rigging" prosecution of three former Hidalgo aides - including her chief of staff.

In his affidavit, ranger Darron Parker said there's probable cause the indicted trio and potentially Hidalgo concealed communications from law enforcement regarding the $11 million COVID relief contract steered to a little-known, one-person firm.

Apparently, investigators are certain communications were not turned over because....wait for it...."They already have them"...courtesy of Felicity Pereya - the un-indicted benefactor of the alleged bid-rigging.

Despite deeply incriminating evidence that confidential information was illegally shared and the competitive bidding process corrupted - Judge Hidalgo insists she's the victim here.

WATCH JUDGE HIDALGO'S PRESS CONFERENCE

Hidalgo referring to Kim Ogg "She leaks search warrants to the local Fox News station."

NOTE Greg Groogan reported on public documents filed at the Court House, open and available to all.