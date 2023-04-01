Judge looking at video statement in Michael Wiseman murder case

Apr. 1—PRINCETON — A circuit court judge is reviewing a statement that a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 stabbing death of McDowell County woman gave to investigators to determine whether it should be suppressed.

A motions hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills was conducted to consider a video statement that Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch gave to troopers with the West Virginia State Police when they visited him at an Ohio police station, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeiffer said.

In October 2022, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Wiseman on first-degree murder in the 2010 stabbing death of his former sister-in-law, 36-year-old Crystal Cantrell, with whom he was having a relationship, according to court documents.

Cantrell's body was found on Aug. 10, 2010, in the Bluestone River along Gardner Road near Spanishburg. Wiseman had a relationship with Cantrell and numerous witnesses had seen him harassing and stalking her, according to the criminal complaint filed by retired Corporal A.S. Reed of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

Wiseman left West Virginia after Cantrell's death and was later found in Ohio, Pfeiffer recalled. Trooper Vince Deeds, who is now a state senator representing Greenbrier County, went to Ohio with another trooper and interviewed Wiseman.

"It was an extensive interview, over three hours," Pfeiffer said. "The defense moved to have that statement suppressed because they said it violated his constitutional protections."

A little over an hour of the video was played Thursday in court, so the defense and the state agreed that Judge Wills should view the rest in chambers. Wills said he would take the defense's motion under advisement and make a ruling at a later date.

Wiseman remains free on bond. He is being represented by attorneys Joe Harvey and Ruperto "Robbie" Dumapit.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

