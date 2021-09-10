Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

In this Feb. 5, 2021 photo, an Apple store employee is shown in New York. Apple on Wednesday, Sept. 1, is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·1 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, threatening one of the iPhone maker’s biggest moneymakers. It could potentially also save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them to lower the prices paid by consumers.

The challenge was mounted by Epic Games, best known as the maker of Fortnite, the popular video game played by about 400 million people worldwide. Apple shares dipped sharply immediately upon the issuance of the ruling and was trading down 3% Friday. Epic, based in Cary, North Carolina, is a private company.

The legal battle targeted commissions of up to 30% that Apple has been charging on digital transactions within apps. Such transactions can include everything from Netflix or Spotify subscriptions to the sale of digital item such as songs, movies or virtual tchotchkes for video games.

Epic cast that highly lucrative fee as a price-gouging tactic that wouldn’t be possible if competing stores were allowed to offer iPhone apps.

An appeal of the ruling by one or both companies seems likely.

The 185-page ruling issued Friday by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers comes three months after the conclusion of a trial focused on one of the pillars holding up Apple’s $2 trillion empire — one that Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs began to shape 20 years ago.

Since that trial ended, Apple has taken two steps to loosen some of its app store rules — one to settle a lawsuit and another to appease Japanese regulators without altering its commissions. Those concessions make it easier for many apps to prod their users to pay for digital transactions in ways that avoid triggering Apple’s fees.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's COVID vaccine mandate angers Republicans, libertarians

    Republicans and libertarians are vowing to fight U.S. President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate covering big companies, healthcare workers and federal employees, announced as the Delta strain of the coronavirus rapidly spreads through the country. The mandate https://reut.rs/3niM2M3, which the White House says would cover 100 million U.S. workers and applies to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, is being written in part by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "When this decree goes into effect, the (Republican National Committee) will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

  • Amazon just unveiled its own TVs with prices you won’t believe, and preorders are live

    Amazon has been selling TVs from other brands for years, but now, the retailer wants to make its own. This week, Amazon announced the Fire TV Omni Series — the first line of Amazon-built TVs. Amazon deals on third-party TVs are crazy, so you can imagine how low prices are on its own TVs! Amazon’s … The post Amazon just unveiled its own TVs with prices you won’t believe, and preorders are live appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple iPhone 13 event: Here are all the new products being announced

    This coming Tuesday, Apple will hold a special media event where the company will unveil the iPhone 13 and a slew of other hardware products. Like last year, the event this year will be virtual on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And as in years past, next week’s event will not be an iPhone-only … The post Apple iPhone 13 event: Here are all the new products being announced appeared first on BGR.

  • New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices

    Apple’s annual iPhone special event now has an official spot on the calendar. Earlier this week, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th. And even though the event will see Apple introduce AirPods 3 and a brand new Apple Watch, there’s no denying that the iPhone 13 … The post New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 colors and storage options spoiled by early retail listing

    Early next week, Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13. Apple shared the timing of its fall event on Tuesday, and while we expect surprises, the leaks have been plentiful. Sources say that we will see the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 on Tuesday, September 14. Unfortunately for Apple, all of … The post iPhone 13 colors and storage options spoiled by early retail listing appeared first on BGR.

  • Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality?

    Apple’s iPhone 13 will be unveiled on September 14th, with the Cupertino-based company having just confirmed the launch rumors earlier this week. We’re looking at four iPhone 13 versions, the descendants of last year’s four iPhone 12 devices. The handsets will have almost the same design as their predecessors, aside from a narrower notch and … The post Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality? appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event

    Apple finally announced its ‘California Streaming’ fall event on Tuesday after months of speculation. On September 14th, we expect Apple to pull back the curtain on both the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. But those likely aren’t the only two products Apple has in the works for this fall. According to a series … The post Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event appeared first on BGR.

  • Bose’s New Smart Soundbar 900 Was Designed to Fill the Entire Room

    It's the first Bose device to use Dolby Atmos technology.

  • More power! Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 40 percent

    From deals on charging stations to power banks, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Watch Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 right here at 4PM ET

    Sony is streaming its 2021 PlayStation Showcase at 4PM ET — watch here to see the future of the PS5 and its game lineup.

  • Amazon’s Windows laptop deals somehow start at just $205 right now

    It really doesn’t take a genius to figure out why Chromebooks have become so popular. Sure, the Chrome platform is fast and smooth. And yes, you can run all your favorite Android apps right on your laptop. But the real draw is price. Want a great example? Just head over to Amazon right now and … The post Amazon’s Windows laptop deals somehow start at just $205 right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony debuts a more affordable HDMI 2.1 Atmos soundbar

    Sony added another immersive home theater option to its lineup with the HT-A5000: a 5.1.2-channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

  • Review: Dell’s XPS 17 Delivers Desktop-Class Performance in a Compact Form Factor

    Imagine having a younger sibling who’s annoyingly better than you at almost everything. They get better grades; they’re better at sports; they have more friends; and no matter how hard you try, you simply can’t measure up. That’s the situation in which the new Dell XPS 17 finds itself. Look, there’s no doubt that the …

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 10th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Thursday, move through the day’s pivot levels to revisit Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Canon’s Most Affordable Macro Lens Should Be Yours

    We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. In our opinion, the Canon RF 35mm f1.8 STM IS is their most versatile lens. It’s small, lightweight, affordable, and image-stabilized. And you can get this and a few others brand new right now. Currently, it’s pretty

  • The best gaming laptops you can buy, plus how to pick one

    Here's a list of the best gaming laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The Morning After: Sony reveals 'God of War' and 'Spider-Man' sequels headed for PS5

    Today’s headlines: Sony teases God of War, Spider-man sequels and a Wolverine game for PS5, Ray-Ban's Stories are Facebook’s $300 smart glasses, Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules.

  • One-day Anker sale knocks up to 40 percent off charging accessories

    You can get a bunch of Anker charging products for up to 40 percent off on Amazon for today only

  • Facebook Is Making Camera Glasses, Ha Ha Oh No

    Ray-Ban Stories can take photos and videos with a touch of a button and send them to your phone.View Entire Post ›