Judge lowers bail for 18-year-old accused of taking local teens out of state

Mar. 23—A Connecticut judge on Monday set a lower bail for the Texas 18-year-old accused of driving two teenage girls from New Hampshire across state lines last week, and said he could turn himself in in Cheshire County instead of going through the formal extradition process.

Cameron J. Snody, 18, of Fort Worth, faces charges of kidnapping and theft in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.

Police records filed with the case include more details about Friday's incident, which N.H. State Police first announced in a news release that afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court, Snody had been having an "Instagram relationship" with a 17-year-old girl from Swanzey and flew into Manchester last Wednesday with the intent, he said, of dating the girl. The girl and her older sister picked him up from the airport and he stayed at the sister's house, Snody and the sister later told police, according to the affidavit, written by N.H. State Police Trooper Kevin P. Pratt. Pratt wrote that the sister said their father didn't know Snody was there.

Snody told police that he, the girl and her 15-year-old friend talked about running away together and then set off for New York City around 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to the affidavit, which does not include interviews with either of the girls.

Around 8:15 a.m., the 17-year-old's father notified Swanzey police his daughter had left her sister's residence and texted him that she was running away, Pratt wrote.

Later in the morning, the mother of one of the girls told police she had just talked to her daughter, who said the three of them were in New York City and that she was "afraid," Pratt wrote.

Swanzey police used cell phone data to determine Snody and the two girls were in Rye, N.Y., traveling north, according to the affidavit. Pratt wrote that the father was able to contact his daughter and also talk directly to Snody, who said they planned to keep driving north and return to someone's residence — whose home is not clear due to redactions in the affidavit.

Connecticut State Police pulled the car over on Interstate 91 North in Connecticut and arrested Snody without incident, according to a separate report from a Connecticut state trooper.

Under New Hampshire law, someone can be charged with kidnapping if he "takes, entices away, detains, or conceals any child under the age of 18" he's not related to "with the intent to detain or conceal such child."

The theft charge alleges Snody stole the car he was driving, which belonged to the 17-year-old's brother, according to the affidavit. Pratt wrote that Snody told police he had permission to use it, but not to drive it out of state.

The judge on Monday set Snody's bail at $10,000, of which 10 percent must be posted for him to be released.

