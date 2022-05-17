Judge lowers bail for Danvers psychologist in secret room child porn case

May 17—DANVERS — As a judge on Monday granted a request to reduce the bail for a child psychologist charged with having hundreds of explicit images of children in a secret room in his Danvers apartment, the defendant was asked if he would agree to several conditions, including a GPS bracelet and no contact with children.

"Can I just say I've never had any difficulties, I've been an advocate for children," Mark Ternullo responded. "I've never had any hint of impropriety toward kids," he continued, as both the judge and his lawyer tried to shush him.

"My question is, do you agree with these conditions?" Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler asked Ternullo.

The brief exchange came during a hearing Monday in Salem Superior Court, where Ternullo appeared via video from the Billerica House of Correction for the second part of a bail hearing in his case.

Last week, Ternullo's attorney, Thomas Pierce, asked Drechsler to reduce his client's bail to no more than $1,000.

Drechsler reduced the bail to $5,000, from $10,000, an amount Ternullo has been unable to post since February.

The judge added conditions, including a GPS bracelet, no contact with children, and restricting Ternullo's internet use to things like applying for housing or jobs.

Under the state's bail law, judges can consider a defendant's potential danger to the community only in a specific list of crimes, most of them involving violence or use of force. Gov. Charlie Baker has sought to add child sex crimes and possession of child pornography to that list.

Throughout the hearing, Drechsler said he was constrained by the bail statute to consider only the risk of flight and the amount that would ensure his return to court.

"The aggravating circumstance here is the fact that his background is working with children," said Drechsler. "On the other hand, he did cooperate and has no prior record."

Despite having been a practicing child psychologist right up until his arrest, Ternullo, 69, has no assets — something a surprised Drechsler sought to confirm before setting bail in the case.

He was renting the Butler Avenue apartment where, in February, his new landlord sent workers to renovate the bathroom. Those workers pulled out a bathtub and discovered a secret room, police say. and in that room were, prosecutor Maria Markos reminded the judge Monday, "hundreds, if not a thousand," images of children in various sexual poses, with Ternullo's face superimposed on them.

Defense lawyer Thomas Pierce said Ternullo has been served with an eviction from the Butler Avenue apartment where he lived for 23 years, and that friends from a Salem church that Ternullo attended before his arrest are trying to find a new place for him to live.

During his brief interaction with the judge, Ternullo also said he doesn't think he can come up with $5,000 for bail.

If he does, he will also be barred from leaving the state, the judge ordered.

Markos said investigators are still examining electronic devices seized from the apartment.

A status hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

