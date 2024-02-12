Judge lowers bond to $250K for suspect tied to Bardstown mother’s murder.

A man charged in the disappearance and death of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers was granted a bond reduction Monday, though a judge wasn’t willing to drop the bond as significantly as the suspect had asked.

Joseph Lawson, 34, faces charges of conspiracy to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. His bond was reduced from $500,000 to $250,000 by Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III in an order Monday.

If Lawson is able to post bond, he will have a dusk to dawn curfew, except for reasons of employment or medical emergencies. He may not violate any additional laws, he must remain drug and alcohol-free, and have can’t have contact with any co-defendants.

During a bond hearing on Thursday, Lawson’s attorneys requested he be given a $50,000 unsecured bond and either be placed on house arrest or incarceration at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records. An unsecured bond is a promise that the defendant will appear for court and if they do not, they will be required to pay that amount.

In the order, Simms said the new bond amount is reasonable to ensure Lawson’s appearance. Simms considered the determination that Lawson is a moderate risk of flight and to re-offend. He also has two prior felony convictions for criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine, which played into Simms’ decision.

Joseph Lawson, who is paraplegic, is charged alongside Brooks Houck and Steven Lawson.

Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, faces charges of complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. Houck previously tried to have his $10 million bond lowered and to have Simms removed from the case, requests which ultimately were denied.

Steven Lawson faces charges of conspiracy to murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. In January, Simms lowered his bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

A trial date was set last week for the three suspects and is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.