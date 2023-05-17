Judge lowers bond for mother charged in child’s death, questions details of investigation

A Lexington woman facing a second-degree manslaughter charge in her child’s death could be released from jail after a judge reduced her bond.

Alashia Brown, 24, had her bond reduced from $750,000 to $5,000 after Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman deemed she was not a threat to others and had no prior felony history.

The judge told prosecutors during a hearing Wednesday she was concerned with a trend of the justice system going after “low hanging fruit,” and indicated she believed another person should be investigated for the child’s death based on testimony given Wednesday.

“(Brown) has absolutely — in this court’s opinion — no criminal record to speak of in the state of Kentucky, nor does she have any out of state record based on that,” Goodman said Wednesday when she ruled to lower Brown’s bond after a court hearing. “The court does acknowledge this is a tragic death. One that deserves accountability.

“The court is a little concerned that we always seem to be going after the low hanging fruit which are women, and usually Black women.”

Brown was originally charged with murder after her 2-year-old son allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in November. But a Fayette County grand jury decided to indict her on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

She’d also been charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12, but the grand jury did not indict her on that charge, according to court records.

Brown’s family had already paid a $5,000 bond for a previous charge against her which a grand jury also didn’t indict her for. Goodman ruled that the previous bond payment could carry over to this case.

Testimony reveals details into child’s death

Lexington Police Detective Evan Northcutt testified in court Wednesday and revealed details of the initial investigation into Brown.

Northcutt testified that on the day of the child’s alleged overdose, Brown told police she and the child had been at someone else’s house and taken a nap around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. When they woke up around 2 p.m., the victim was no longer in bed.

Brown went to look for the child in the kitchen, where she found him unresponsive with a “blue pill in his hand,” according to court testimony. She attempted to wake the child, but was unsuccessful. Northcutt testified Brown did not call the police because she “panicked.”

Brown did call the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital emergency room around 4:17 p.m., when she was believed to have already been on her way to the hospital with the child. However, Northcutt said he did not know the exact time she was driving to the hospital because he did not have her specific location around 4 p.m.

According to Northcutt, Brown told police that the other person was apologetic and said, “if he hadn’t come around this wouldn’t have happened.”

Court testimony indicated the “blue pill” the child had gotten ahold of was allegedly pressed with fentanyl. Brown believed the child could have gotten a hold of an old blue pill.

Police secured a search warrant for the home where the incident happened because they believed someone may be trafficking narcotics at the residence. At the home, police found a blender, firearm and cutting agent commonly found with narcotics, according to Northcutt’s testimony.

Judge raises questions about suspect’s location, others involved

Goodman took issue with investigators not having specific evidence to show when Brown took the child to UK Hospital.

“What time do you all know if you have all these (location) pings,” Goodman questioned. “Don’t you think that is relevant?”

Prosecutor Todd Willard said he thought it was relevant Brown waited almost two hours before taking the child to the hospital.

“I am not so sure she did is what I am saying,” Goodman said. “What I am trying to figure out is what the ping time is.”

Goodman questioned the detective and prosecutor about whether or not the person who lived at the residence was being investigated or charged in the death or for drug trafficking. Goodman suggested there was evidence to do both.

Brown’s defense attorney, Valerie Church, argued the bond should be reduced to to $5,000 because Brown had no felony history and her charge had been reduced.

Willard said he recognized the bond would likely be lowered, but objected to dropping it to $5,000. He said Brown never called 911, waited almost two hours to take the child to a hospital, and took the child to a person’s home she believed was trafficking narcotics.

Goodman ordered that Brown is to reside with family, have no contact with her children or their father, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, and be on home incarceration. She is not required to be on an ankle monitor.