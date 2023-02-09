Judge lowers bond for Vesper woman arrested following fatal Port Edwards motorcycle crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A judge lowered the amount of a cash bail Thursday for a 39-year-old Vesper woman who has been in jail about five months without being charged in connection with a fatal September motorcycle crash that killed a 47-year-old Port Edwards man.

The woman has been in jail for 146 days, her newly appointed attorney, Eric Sheets, told Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf during a bond hearing Thursday morning. Sheets said charges haven't been filed and no one knows when they will be filed. It would be appropriate to let the woman out on an electronic monitor, he said. The Daily Tribune is not naming the woman because she hasn't been charged.

Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert said the investigation being done by the Wood County Sheriff's Office is still ongoing, and he does not yet have enough information to file the anticipated charge of homicide by drunken driving for the death of Casey L. Wulf, 47, of Port Edwards, on Sept. 16.

Lambert said he has not gotten back the blood results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and has not gotten the accident reconstruction report from the Wisconsin State Patrol. He said he does not know when he can expect either report.

A woman connected to the victim spoke during the hearing. She asked the judge not to lower the $250,000 cash bail he previously set. She said the Vesper woman would still be able to see her children when she gets out of jail, but Wulf's children will never get to see him again.

The Vesper woman previously had told the judge she couldn't access any money or property because her husband had filed for divorce. Wolf questioned the woman's ability to have access to half the value of her home. He instructed the woman to check on any orders made regarding the divorce and property. He said she should contact the judge to see if it could be arranged for her to have access to half the value of her house.

Wolf lowered the $250,000 cash bail to $100,000. He said the woman could do a property bond for the $100,000.

According to court documents, at about 2:26 a.m. Sept. 16, a motorcycle driven by Wulf was going west on State 54 in Port Edwards and was nearing Green Grove Lane when the Vesper woman hit the motorcycle from behind with her vehicle.

The impact threw Wulf from the motorcycle, according to court documents. A Wood County deputy coroner declared Wulf dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the woman and she gave multiple signs of being drunk during tests, according to court documents. A preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .183, more than twice the legal limit, according to documents.

A 58-year-old Nekoosa man had his probation for fourth-offense drunken driving revoked Nov. 7 for going to two different taverns, driving with a revoked driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident after his vehicle also hit Wulf the morning of the crash, according to court documents.

Wolf scheduled another hearing on the case for March 23.

