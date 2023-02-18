Judge lowers bond for woman arrested in incident that led to death of Fountain police officer, charges remain unfiled for other two

Feb. 17—One of the three people arrested for charges related to the incident that led to the death of Fountain police Officer Julian Becerra had charges filed against them on Friday morning, while the investigation remains ongoing for the other two suspects.

Danisha Pacheco returned to 4th Judicial District Court Friday for the return of filing of charges after her first appearance on Tuesday, where the District Attorney's Office announced the removal of certain preliminary charges.

Pacheco faces four charges, two counts of aggravated robbery, menacing and a violent crime sentence enhancement. The preliminary charge of first-degree assault Pacheco initially faced was removed by the prosecution.

Judge Gunrey noted that Pacheco was on probation at the time of the incident for a misdemeanor theft charge, and that none of the charges filed against Pacheco relate to the death of Beccera, or having caused his death.

The prosecution also noted that charges have yet to be filed against the other two arrested in connection to the Feb. 2 incident, Anthony Vallejos and Devon Bobian.

"The investigation is still ongoing," the prosecutor told Judge Gurney when asked about the status of charges for Vallejos and Bobian.

Vallejos and Bobian are currently in Pueblo County jail due to both having several outstanding warrants upon their arrest in El Paso County.

At the hearing Pacheco's defense attorney requested a significantly lowered bond from the $100,000 that was set upon her arrest.

While Gunrey agreed that Pacheco's bond should be lowered, she maintained that Pacheco's bond should remain high due to the violent crime sentence enhancement. Ultimately, Gunrey opted to lower the bond to $60,000.

"I do recognize this had a devastating impact on the community," Gunrey said while making her ruling on Pacheco's bond, "but bond modification is appropriate here."

Pacheco will return to court on March 15 for her preliminary hearing; she remained in El Paso County jail custody as of Friday morning.

