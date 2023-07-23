Judge Luttig on Trump’s likely third indictment: “These are the gravest offenses against the U.S.”

Two and a half years ago, former federal judge J. Michael Luttig advised then-Vice President Mike Pence of his constitutional responsibility and duty to certify the results of the 2020 election. If it weren’t for them, American democracy might be at a very different place today. “These are the gravest offenses against the United States that a president could commit,” Judge Luttig says regarding Trump’s likely third indictment, this time for election interference and the attack at the Capitol. And because of how serious and grave those offenses are, in addition to the fact that Trump remains unrestrained in his attacks against the rule of law, Luttig points out that Donald Trump left the Department of Justice with no other options. “Jack Smith had no choice but to indict the former president, lest he make a mockery of the Constitution and rule of law.”