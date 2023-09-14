Judge in Lyde trial puts defense questioning on short leash

Much of Thursday morning’s session in the trial of suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde was spent outside of the jury’s presence after prosecutors objected to the testimony of an expert witness for the defense.

Harry White has a background in white collar crime.

The jury was sent away while defense attorney Randall Moore explained what his line of questioning would be.

Judge Lee Gabriel warned she would not allow White to make ignorance of the law as a built in defense.

She put the defense’s questioning on a short leash.

Earlier, prosecution investigator Jeff Case testified he found video files pertaining to the case in Lyde’s personal files and felt Lyde tried to intimidate him by saying he would make everyone uncomfortable, look like fools and they would “crawl back under the rock they came from.”

Thursday afternoon, Lyde took the stand in his own defense. The suspended sheriff said he was out of town the weekend that the couple was arrested. He returned Monday and was not aware of how long they had been in jail.

"I made the erroneous assumption they had been arrested that Sunday," Lyde said.

He admitted he had referred to the couple as "crackheads" and other derogatory names.

"Hearing it here with my wife and mother, I'm almost embarrassed," Lyde said, his voice cracking.

Lyde is charged with two counts of official oppression and two counts of tampering with government documents in connection with the jailing of a Henrietta couple. Clay County deputies arrested the couple following a domestic disturbance. The couple denied they were fighting. The present trial only relates to the man who was arrested, Landon Goad.

The charges allege Lyde held Goad and Sarah Johnson longer than the law allowed without charges being filed against them. They also allege he concealed documents related to the case.

The charges against Lyde are Class A misdemeanors which carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and $4,000 fines if he is convicted. Because he is an employee of the county, Clay County is picking up his legal costs.

The case is being heard by Senior Justice Lee Gabriel in Montague on a change of venue.

Lyde was suspended from office in February on unrelated allegations of sexual harassment of some women in the Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Judge in Lyde trial puts defense questioning on short leash