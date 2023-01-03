Judge maintains bond for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson in unrelated charge

A Marion County judge didn't lower the bond of an Ohio woman facing a battery charge in Indianapolis that she acquired while being processed in jail after her arrest in the kidnapping of 5-month-old twin boys from Columbus.

Judge Clayton Graham at a bail review hearing Tuesday ruled 24-year-old Nalah T. Jackson’s bond to remain $500 for her battery by bodily waste charge, and ordered her to remain in custody versus being released because she’s not a resident of Indianapolis and has no ties to the community.

According to court documents, Jackson picked up the felony charge while she underwent processing in the Marion County Jail, following her arrest in the kidnapping of infants Kyair Thomas and Kason Thomas. A probable cause affidavit said Jackson spit in a deputy’s face while they tried to put her handcuffs back on.

‘I’m just happy my boys are home.’ Parents of formerly missing twins ‘grateful’ at reunion

When given a chance to speak, Jackson told the court she wanted to plea, a statement she repeated at her previous hearing. Her attorney, a public defender, advised her not to until they reviewed her case together.

Indianapolis police arrested Jackson on Dec. 22, days after Kyair Thomas and Kason Thomas were taken when the car they were in was stolen. The babies were in the back seat of their mother’s running car outside a pizza restaurant when the car was taken. A passerby found Kyair Thomas early the next day in a parking lot outside Dayton International Airport. Authorities and the community continued to look for Kason Thomas, and the search heightened when the child was not with Jackson upon her arrest.

A chance encounter & mother's intuition:How 2 Indy women helped find missing Ohio twin

Kason Thomas was found inside a car at a downtown Papa John’s after Indianapolis cousins Shyann Delmar and Mecka Curry stepped in to help the search. The 27-year-olds also led police to Jackson after they encountered her at a gas station on the northwest side of the city and later realized she was the suspected kidnapper on the news.

Story continues

In Ohio, Jackson faces two counts of kidnapping in the abduction of the twins. As for her court case in Indianapolis, Judge Graham scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jackson on Jan. 11, and a final pretrial for Jan. 31.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kidnapping suspect Nalah T. Jackson's bond in unrelated charge is $500