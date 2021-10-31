The judge makes the case: Brooklyn Federal Judge Leo Glasser begins setting the record straight on John O’Hara’s railroading by Brooklyn DA Joe Hynes

Brooklyn Federal Judge Leo Glasser, a decorated WWII vet, is 97 years young, but he still moved mighty fast after our recent editorial calling for justice for John O’Hara, the political gadfly railroaded by the defeated, disgraced and now dead Brooklyn District Attorney Joe Hynes and the Democratic Party machine.

A day after we ran the editorial, Glasser issued his 17-page ruling reinstating portions of O’Hara’s $40 million civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution, selective prosecution and abuse of process. The long-stalled case can now proceed. Good going, your honor.

The timing is noteworthy. Our editorial was published on Oct. 21, the 25th anniversary of O’Hara’s trumped-up arrest on seven felony changes for illegal voting, the first time someone was prosecuted for that criminal charge since Susan B. Anthony was arrested, tried and convicted in Rochester for casting a ballot in the 1872 presidential election where GOP incumbent Ulysses S. Grant beat challenger Horace Greeley. But Anthony was only tried once. Hynes ran O’Hara through the wringer three times until he got a conviction that stuck, in what was Hynes’ first triple jeopardy prosecution. All on phony charges that were vacated by current Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez in 2017.

Once cleared, O’Hara then sued, but the case has only crawled as the defendants stalled. Glasser’s opinion says that, “the most casual reading of this saga would identify DA Hynes as the creator of the time bomb that exploded when he enlisted...the other Defendants to activate it. It is a core principle of conspiracy that the activities of each are attributable to all.”

The defendants, among them the Hynes estate, have until Nov. 22 to finally answer the allegations, many of which Glasser gives credence. Then it’s discovery and depositions where the living defendants, all of the lawyers, must be subject to eight hours each of testimony under oath and on video.

Glasser is to be commended for getting this case finally on the right path.