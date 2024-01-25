Judge: Man accused of Pine Hills mass shooting competent to stand trial

A judge ruled Thursday afternoon that a man accused of a deadly mass shooting in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood last year is competent to stand trial.

Circuit Judge Leticia Marques made the ruling during a hearing at the Orange County Courthouse, allowing the case against Keith Moses to move forward.

The competency hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 18, but Moses refused to be taken from the jail to the courthouse at that time, officials said.

Investigators said Moses shot five people in February, killing three -- a 9-year-old girl, a woman and an Orlando television reporter.

Marques made her ruling after two doctors reviewed Moses’ competency.

