Judge: Man accused of throwing boy into Ohio River will continue to face death penalty

A man accused of throwing a 3-year-old boy from a bridge into the Ohio River and fatally stabbing the boy's mother will continue to face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the man was not suffering from a serious mental illness at the time.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan said Desean Brown may have bipolar disorder, but it didn't affect "his capacity to exercise rational judgment … or appreciate the nature, consequences or wrongfulness of his conduct."

Brown's attorneys had asked Shanahan to find that Brown, 23, is ineligible for the death penalty because he has a serious mental illness. A state law enacted in 2021 was intended to protect people like him, his attorneys argued at a hearing last month.

Bipolar disorder is one of four conditions named in the law that could make someone ineligible for the death penalty. The others are: schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and delusional disorder.

Brown maintains that he had nothing to do with the 2020 killings of Nyteisha Lattimore and her son, Nylo.

Lattimore was fatally stabbed on or about Dec. 5, 2020. Prosecutors say her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for several days before Brown obtained a body bag and tried to throw her body into the river.

Sometime after killing Lattimore, according to prosecutors, Brown threw Nylo – while he was still alive – into the river. His body has never been found.

At an Aug. 31 hearing, three psychologists who interviewed Brown offered differing opinions about whether he is mentally ill.

One said that Brown doesn’t have a serious mental illness. The other two testified Brown has bipolar disorder, but one said it wouldn’t have affected his ability to know right from wrong.

Shanahan noted Tuesday that the other psychologist who said Brown had bipolar disorder testified that she made her determination without knowing some of the information prosecutors raised during the hearing "and may have changed her expert opinion."

A trial date has not been set. Brown faces charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

