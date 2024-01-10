Judge: Man used dog 'as a weapon' to attack naked woman outside his apartment

Darryl Williams, at right, at his sentencing before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dinkelacker on Tuesday.

Judge Patrick Dinkelacker called it one of the most vicious acts he had ever seen in more than four decades working in the justice system.

A man used his pit bull as "a weapon" to attack a woman outside his apartment, the judge said, as she begged him to call off the dog.

"You had the ability to stop it," Dinkelacker told Darryl Williams before sentencing him to the maximum, eight years in prison. "You showed no mercy whatsoever."

The incident happened a cold winter evening in January 2023, outside Williams' apartment in the West End. Williams, 56, and his girlfriend had been arguing inside the townhouse apartment.

A witness detailed what happened next. According to the witness' testimony last month at Williams' trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court:

Suddenly, the front door opened, and Williams threw the woman – who was completely naked – outside. Williams stood in the doorway, screaming and cursing at the woman.

Then he said, "Get her."

The dog, which was described in court as a pit bull, ran out of the apartment to where the woman was, "jumped her," and "clenched on to her right arm."

"It was horrific," the witness said.

The woman begged Williams to get the dog off of her. His response, according to the witness: "It does what I say." He then went inside and shut the door, as the dog continued to attack the woman.

A few minutes later, the door opened, and as the woman continued to plead with him to call off the dog, Williams threw the woman's clothes and her suitcase out of the apartment. He then told the dog to get back inside. The dog obeyed.

But then, "all of a sudden, the door swings open again," the witness said, and the dog ran out a second time.

Again, according to the witness, Williams said, "Get her."

The woman suffered severe injuries to her right arm and right side and was hospitalized. She has permanent scars from the attack, Dinkelacker said, and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She did not speak at Tuesday's sentencing.

Williams offered what he called an apology, saying that he wished he "could have got better control of the dog."

A jury in December found Williams guilty of felonious assault. Dinkelacker imposed the maximum sentence under state law for that charge.

