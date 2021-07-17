Judge: Man wounded in state police shooting remain jailed

Jul. 16—State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Friday a man wounded in a July 4 shooting by New Mexico State Police will remain jailed without bond until his trial on criminal charges tied to the incident.

Jaime Bravo, 40, of Portales faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of evading an officer. He is accused of firing at least one shot at state police officers and leading them on a foot chase in a neighborhood on Santa Fe's south side.

Bravo also is accused of pointing a gun at a Sandoval County deputy a few days earlier. Sommer said that incident weighed in her decision to keep him incarcerated.

A criminal complaint said the July 4 incident began when a Santa Fe police officer conducted a welfare check on a man sitting on the Rail Runner tracks near the N.M 599 exit of Interstate 25. After Bravo brandished a gun and fled from the officer, state police were called in for assistance. The state officers found Bravo in a residential area nearby, where he fired a shot and fled again. They returned fire, striking him, the criminal complaint said.

Bravo was hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound.

His public defender, attorney Bradford Kerwin, filed a motion requesting a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Bravo is competent to stand trial. The motion was approved Thursday.

Kerwin wrote in the motion that Bravo seems unable to understand the nature of his charges and to rationally communicate with his legal counsel.

In addition to the June 30 allegation in Sandoval County and the July 4 incident, Sommer said Bravo has a history of charges for violent crimes, most of which occurred in the 2000s. Due to prior convictions, Bravo faces an additional charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the judge said.

"Given the defendant's propensity for ignoring the restriction on firearms and the fact he used a firearm in two instances recently, I find no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably ensure the safety of law enforcement or the community," she said.

Kerwin noted that prior to June 30, Bravo hadn't been arrested in nearly 15 years.

"Given the recent state of law enforcement shootings, it would be within the realm of one's reasonableness to feel unsafe with law enforcement officers approaching you," Kerwin said.

A criminal complaint filed July 7 in Sandoval County says a man was accused of assaulting someone with a rock on the night of June 30 on an off-ramp along I-25.

Sandoval County Deputy Arnold Noriega wrote in the complaint he saw a man matching the assailant's description walking along a road.

As Noriega ran after the man on foot, the man reached into his backpack and pulled out a small black pistol and pointed it at the officer, the complaint says.

It wasn't until Bravo was identified July 4 in Santa Fe that state police determined he also was the suspect in Sandoval County.

Noriega confirmed the match, according to the complaint. Bravo faces another charge of assault on an officer.

The July 4 shooting that injured Bravo was one of four in the Santa Fe area in recent weeks.

The state police officers involved in the shooting were placed on standard administrative leave. The state police agency, which is investigating the shooting, has not yet identified them.