How Judge Mathis' Wife Keeps the Romance Alive
Linda Mathis gives marriage advice to her daughter Camara and reveals her secrets to a long-lasting marriage. Hear her spicy tip on "Mathis Family Matters"!
Linda Mathis gives marriage advice to her daughter Camara and reveals her secrets to a long-lasting marriage. Hear her spicy tip on "Mathis Family Matters"!
Marion County Fire Rescue arrived at a call for a train verse a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon near E. Highway 318 and NE 24th Ave., in Citra.
Officers responded early Sunday morning on a report that a man and woman were arguing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Thursday to quickly come up with new measures to support the domestic car industry, which has seen sales crater since the invasion of Ukraine. Amid a crunch on demand from Russian buyers and severe logistics problems as a result of Western sanctions, car sales slumped a record 83.5% in May, according to Association of European Businesses (AEB) data. "I would like to ask the government to tell us in detail what swift measures it is taking to support the auto industry and stabilise the internal market," Putin said in a meeting with officials broadcast on state TV.
Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, married Leiana Evensen on June 3 in a Hawaiian ceremony.
Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole and Player Bill Leroy join Yahoo Finance Live to explain how their baseball league incorporates fan engagement and entertainment into the game, drawing in families and younger fans to join in on the experience, and even outpacing growth of MLB teams.
“It’s not anybody’s business. If you don’t like it, walk away.”
Reddit is rallying around a father who doesn’t want to co-parent with his in-laws. The dad took to AITA to explain where he’s coming from and it’s a difficult, heartbreaking situation all around. “Two years ago, my wife died from a genetic illness. There are many different layers to the horror of the tragedy, one […]
Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) shared further details about the circumstances surrounding his teenage daughter’s death in a statement Wednesday. Casten, whose daughter Gwen, 17, died earlier this week, said that on Sunday night he, Gwen, his wife Kara and other daughter Audrey had dinner together as a family before everyone went to bed. “When she…
Where do you land on the whole concept of gender reveals? And should someone be forced into having one? Those were the big questions on Reddit’s AITA forum, when a pregnant mom logged on to share her story. “My husband and I are expecting a baby,” she began. “We are planning to move to my home […]
Sean Casten's family shared more information about the sudden death of the congressman's teen daughter.
Reddit is siding with the in-laws in the latest parenting dilemma posed on AITA forum. A new mom took to the platform to share a problem she’s run into around visiting hours and her own boundaries. Here’s how it all started. “In order to help while I was on bed rest, my mom came to […]
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the gender reveal for baby No. 2 is coming soon. Is he hoping for a boy or girl?
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been living in my husband’s family home for the past 10 years. We’ve been married for almost nine years. The house is owned by my mother-in-law. She has the house in trust for my husband at the time of her passing.
Getty ImagesAs lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell filed a trove of court documents requesting leniency at her sentencing in Manhattan federal court later this month for trafficking girls on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, the late multimillionaire sex predator who was her former boyfriend and employer, the name of one other wealthy former flame kept coming up: billionaire Gateway computers co-founder Ted Waitt.As part of her bid for a lighter sentence, Maxwell claims she developed a “loving bond” with Wai
If there’s one thing fans know about the Kardashians, it’s that the family supports whatever decision they make when it comes to relationships — they rarely shun their siblings’ partners. Now, one member of the family is questioning that strategy when it comes to her former marriage: Kim Kardashian. In the season finale of The […]
After former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler said she's "at peace" without Miller and the show's "toxic" environment in her life, Miller responded, "I hope someday I'm at peace with it all, too"
“My life will never be the same.”
Gay married dads known on TikTok as ‘2 Dads 2 Twins’ share their lives as fathers of adorable twin girls. Their parenting journey included IVF and surrogacy.
The 26-year-old wife of Patrick Mahomes recently announced that Sterling, 15 months, will become a big sister
A woman has been using an old flame's Netflix password for four years.