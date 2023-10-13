Judge may order Sha to return to psychiatric hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After weeks of hearing testimony to determine if Purdue murder suspect Ji Min Sha is competent to stand trial, Sha might be returning to the psychiatric hospital in Logansport, Ind.

It was determined at the Sept. 29’s hearing that Sha’s defense team did not believe that he was competent to stand trial due to a refusal to take his medication and a continued showcase of “delusional ideations.”

Sha is accused of stabbing his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, inside their first-floor McCutcheon Hall dorm room on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prosecutors say Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife. Police reported finding the knife on the floor near where officers found Chheda.

In an attempt to get Sha to return to a state in which the court could determine that he was competent to stand trial, the court ordered that Sha would need to start taking his medication prior to his next status conference hearing.

On Friday, Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin heard testimony from Sha to determine if Sha’s mental state has improved since the last hearing.

Sha: Communicates with CIA through YouTube, music, Marvel movies

Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, asked Sha what his role was in the Central Intelligence Agency.

“Mostly an informant,” Sha said. “Mostly G-Pac related. Geopolitical action.”

Sha told the court that he first started working for the CIA around two years ago after he contacted them in an attempt to get his citizenship.

He said that he would communicate with the CIA through YouTube, music and Marvel movies.

When asked to elaborate on some of the work he did with the CIA, he mentioned how he had stopped an assassination.

“I stopped an assassination of an Iranian general in Turkey,” he said.

Sha also elaborated on the “sonar buildings” that he mentioned at his last hearing. He told the court it could change people’s brains and that he’s received enlightening knowledge from sonar regarding how to defend himself in court.

He also said that he has diplomatic immunity and that “he will be walked out” no matter how his case gets ruled.

After Cray finished his questioning of Sha, the judge asked Sha if he still heard voices.

“No. I mean the one that communicates through sonar, yes,” he said.

Attorney: Sha's state of mind as bad 'as it's ever been'

The defense noted that although Sha is in a state of mind to articulate thoughts and communicate, the underlying issues of his delusions is still a problem for the defense when it comes to preparing his case.

“There’s nothing that we were able to do to get around it and it's as bad as today as it’s ever been,” Cray said.

Both the defense and prosecutor requested that Persin place an order to send Sha back to the psychiatric hospital in Logansport until physicians determine that he’s competent to stand trial.

The state allows the court 30 days to transfer individuals who have received care at the psychiatric hospital back to the hospital to reinstate care if they believe it’s necessary.

According to court records, Sha returned to the county jail on Sept. 14, 2023, and so Persin would potentially need to decide on whether he would want to return Sha to the psychiatric hospital by the end of the day.

The prosecutor asked if the court could put in an order to have Sha’s medication taken through injections rather than orally. However, Persin indicated that he would not rule on such a matter without the input of medical professionals.

Persin is expected to rule on the matter later today.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Judge may order Sha to return to psychiatric hospital