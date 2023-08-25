Judge may pause evidence collection after 6YO shot teacher
A former Richneck Elementary School administrator is asking a judge to pause evidence collection in a $40 million lawsuit filed against her and others.
A former Richneck Elementary School administrator is asking a judge to pause evidence collection in a $40 million lawsuit filed against her and others.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released a mug shot of former president Donald Trump after he was booked at the facility Thursday evening, on 13 felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
Reddit is launching the “Mod Helper Program” to reward moderators who offer helpful advice to other moderators, along with an updated moderator help center. The announcement comes amid growing discontent among the site’s moderators, many of whom relied on third-party apps that have since been shut down because of Reddit’s API pricing. Moderators have asked Reddit to improve the official app’s moderation tools, which are lacking compared to those offered by now-defunct third-party apps.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.
In his latest court filing, Oher requested the Tuohys to provide full accounting of income they’ve generated through contracts negotiated on his behalf.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
The former president’s political standing might not recover — even among Republicans — if he’s found guilty in one of the several cases against him.
'They don’t slip off and help keep everything nice and smooth-looking' wrote a five-star fan.
Of the 150 million monthly users that Discord reports to have, only 180 had sensitive information exposed in the attack, according to a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
Modular, a startup creating a platform for developing and optimizing AI systems, has raised $100 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst with participation from GV (Google Ventures), SV Angel, Greylock and Factory. Bringing Modular's total raised to $130 million, the proceeds will be put toward product expansion, hardware support and the expansion of Modular's programming language, Mojo, CEO Chris Lattner says. "Because we operate in a deeply technical space that requires highly specialized expertise, we intend to use this funding to support the growth of our team," Lattner said in an email interview with TechCrunch.
Team USA is the favorite, but its path won’t be easy in a tournament field with plenty of stars.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.
Add the shower head onto your cleaning list. The post Dermatologist explains why — and how — to clean your showerhead appeared first on In The Know.
There are a growing number of cybersecurity regulations designed to keep business and customer data protected. In 2022 alone, more than 40 U.S. states introduced 250 bills focused on cybersecurity, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Founded by Arik Solomon, a former EY executive, and Yahav Peri, previously an officer in the Israel Defense Forces intelligence corps, Cypago has raised $13 million in funding (plus $2 million in debt) led by Entrée Capital, Axon Ventures and Jump Capital.