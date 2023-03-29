Judge merges wrongful death lawsuits filed against Kyle Carruth stemming from 2021 shooting

A Tarrant County district judge has granted a Lubbock developer's motion to merge two wrongful death lawsuits filed against him in connection with a deadly November 2021 shooting in south Lubbock.

Senior District Judge R.H. Wallace issued an order consolidating two wrongful death lawsuits filed against Kyle Carruth by the family of Chad Read. Both lawsuits will be heard in the 237th District Court in Lubbock, with a tentative trial date set for next year.

Wallace was assigned to the case after 237th District Court Judge Les Hatch recused himself from the case.

No charges for Kyle Carruth in Chad Read shooting

With the lawsuits consolidated the court can now schedule other proceedings including a hearing on a motion Carruth filed to move the lawsuit out of Lubbock County.

Carruth's attorneys argued that the publicity from the case would make it difficult to assemble a fair and impartial jury in Lubbock County to hear the case.

The two lawsuits, which were filed separately in December 2021 by Read's widow, Jennifer Read, and his mother, Jinx Read, accuse Carruth, a land developer and ex-husband of then 72nd District Court Judge Anne Marie Carruth, of negligently causing Read's death during an Nov. 5, 2021, argument that ended with gunshots on Kyle Carruth's property in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

Widow releases video of Chad Read's fatal shooting in South Lubbock

The lawsuits also list Carruth's businesses, which are located at the same address, as defendants in the case and argue that Carruth's use of deadly force was unwarranted and negligent.

In a news conference more than a month after the shooting, Jennifer Read told reporters that she and her husband went to Carruth's property to ask Read's ex-wife Christina Read, who is Carruth's employee and girlfriend, where one of their sons was as Chad Read was supposed to have him for that week as part of their custody agreement.

Jennifer Read also provided a video of the shooting as part of an intervening petition she filed in Chad and Christina Read's child custody case to get sole custody of her step-children. However, that case was dismissed upon Chad Read's death.

In his response to the lawsuit, Carruth's attorney, H. Grady Terrill, stated his client was forced to use deadly force "to defend himself, his property and others, which caused the death of Chad Read."

Terrill also asked the court to delay the civil suit arguing that it could interfere with his client's defense in a pending criminal case.

In April 2022, a Lubbock County grand jury specially empaneled to review the shooting, declined to return an indictment charging Carruth with a crime in the shooting.

However, a technical issue about which judge would preside over the civil also bogged down the civil lawsuits.

The district judges in Lubbock agreed to recuse themselves from any case arising out of the shooting.

Jennifer Read's lawsuit, which was filed in November 2021, was assigned to the 237th District Court. Jinx Read's lawsuit, which was a few weeks later, landed in the 72nd District Court which was at the time was presided over by Carruth's ex-wife Ann Marie Carruth.

Senior District Judge Sid Harle out of San Antonio, who also presided over the grand jury proceedings in the criminal case, was initially assigned by Ninth Administrative Judge Ana Esteves assigned to preside over both civil cases.

However, Jinx Read's attorney objected to the assignment and Wallace was assigned to preside over the case filed in the 72nd District Court.

Meanwhile, Carruth's attorneys filed a motion in the 237th District Court to consolidate the cases and change their venues.

Consolidated cases would typically be handled in the court where the first lawsuit was filed, meaning Harle would have presided over it. However, Jinx Read's earlier objection to Harle's appointment prevented him from ruling on Carruth's motion to consolidate. And Wallace was unable to rule on the motion since it was not filed in the 72nd District Court to which he was assigned.

The issue was resolved when Esteves appointed Wallace to both lawsuits and all parties agreed to merge the cases.

A tentative trial has been set for April 1, 2024.

