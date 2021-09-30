Judge metes out prison time to victim's machete-wielding boyfriend

Sep. 30—A Jasper County judge gave prison time to a Carthage man who made his girlfriend pray that he would not harm her with the machete he was waving about during a domestic disturbance.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Brandon K. Smith, 37, four years on a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the defendant serve the time at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Smith pleaded guilty to the weapon charge May 3 in a plea deal dismissing a related felony count of third-degree domestic assault.

Both charges stemmed from an incident April 22, 2020, when the defendant became upset with his girlfriend and accused her of letting into their home people he suspected of having stolen a dagger of his.

The girlfriend later told police that Smith regularly slept with knives in his bed and that she had moved them to the floor the previous night while he was asleep. When he became upset with her the next day about the dagger he thought was missing, she shut herself in the bedroom out of fear of him and slid the dagger under the door so he could see that no one had taken it, she told police.

But he purportedly beat on the door until she opened it and then pinned her against the door while waving a machete about and making her pray that he would not cut her with it.

Later, during a calmer moment, he suggested they go get something to drink at a store, and the girlfriend used the opportunity to inform a store clerk of her situation and have police summoned.