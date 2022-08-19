Judge: Michigan abortion ban can't be enforced
A Michigan judge has blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a pre-Roe abortion ban that would have allowed providers to be charged with a felony (Aug. 19)
Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law will remain blocked after a judge ruled that local prosecutors cannot enforce the state’s “dangerous and chilling” ban on abortion care. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction that indefinitely blocks the law until a final ruling is determined, arguing that the nearly century-old ban “simply does not pass constitutional muster.” The ruling on 19 August follows an appeals court decision that determined that county prosecutors could enforce the law in the weeks after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care, allowing states to impose their own anti-abortion laws.
An Oakland County Judge has ruled abortion will remain legal in Michigan while commending the witnesses called by the plaintiff and then saying the witnesses called by the defense had no credibility.
A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday.
Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.
Opponents of abortion rights are set to appeal the ruling, furthering the legal fight over access to abortion in Michigan for some time.
