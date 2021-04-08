Judge from Mississippi civil rights murder trial dies at 79

·2 min read

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private funeral will be held Friday for the Mississippi judge who handed down a life sentence to the white supremacist convicted of killing civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

Retired Hinds County Circuit Court Judge L. Breland Hilburn died Monday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center of complications from COVID-19, according to a news release from the state Administrative Office of Courts. He was 79.

Hilburn presided over the 1994 murder trial of former fertilizer salesman Byron De La Beckwith in the killing of Evers three decades earlier.

The Mississippi NAACP leader was shot to death in his own driveway shortly after midnight on June 12, 1963, while his wife and their three small children were inside the home in Jackson. President John F. Kennedy had given a televised speech about civil rights hours earlier. Prosecutors said Beckwith staked out the Evers home, waiting across the street to assassinate the World War II veteran.

Two all-white juries tried Beckwith in the 1960s, but they deadlocked and mistrials were declared. The case was reopened in the early 1990s after new witnesses came forward. In 1994, an integrated jury convicted Beckwith of murder, and Hilburn sentenced him to life in prison. Beckwith died in prison in 2001.

Hilburn retired May 31, 2002, after spending 30 years as a city, county or circuit judge. He continued working part-time in retirement as senior status judge until 2017 — a position appointed by the state Supreme Court. In that role, Hilburn helped Hinds County deal with a long criminal docket when the jail was crowded with pretrial detainees.

William Gowan, another retired Hinds County circuit judge who has worked as a senior status judge, said in the state courts' news release that Hilburn was “a public servant who could identify with the public.”

“He never tried to impress people with being a judge,” Gowan said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone explains decision to sit Gary Sanchez for Kyle Higashioka

    Kyle Higashioka will get the start at catcher Tuesday for the first time this season, meaning Gary Sanchez's streak of three straight games to start the season has ended.

  • 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Luggage Test | Boxy is better part 7

    After all these luggage tests, it's become abundantly clear that boxy is better when it comes to cargo capacity. There's just bound to be less unused space and fewer awkward angles that normally pad a cargo area's official cubic-foot volume. On paper, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has 32.5 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its back seat, which obliterates all the other in-betweener-sized compact crossovers, including the surprisingly spacious Kia Seltos.

  • Masters 2021: Augusta set to bite back at big hitters

    The green jackets have Augusta National “right where we want it” and for the first time in almost a decade, the course should have the big-hitters where it wants them — namely fretting about the bounces, the roll and, most of all, the greens. Five months on from Dustin Johnson's record-breaking soft-shoe shuffle into the Butler Cabin, the Masters should return to a test that will be unrecognisable to that most recent incarnation, but so reminiscent of the challenge of championships past that established this major as the ultimate risk-and-reward thriller. As the governing bodies prepare to rein in the boom squad — the likes of Bryson DeChambeau who, with their 350-yard plus carries, are threatening to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys” — Mother Nature has stepped up to the plate to ensure it will rather more intriguing than the drive, wedge and putt that typified Johnson’s glory in November. No disrespect to the world No 1 — and it is eminently possible that he becomes just the fourth in history after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to defend their Masters title successfully — but whoever prevails on Sunday will have conquered the genuine Augusta. Masters 2021 predictions: from Green Jacket winner to Brits who will shine "The fact that Dustin was 20-under was a combination of his extraordinary play and that at the same time, admittedly, the golf course was soft,” Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman said. “But that really had nothing to do with the way the course is playing right now. We have had ideal weather and this is the first year probably going back to 2013, when we actually came into the week with the course playing firm and fast, as it is right now. We have it right where we want it." Phil Mickelson concurs and the greenside magician is delighted. “I would say for the last decade, the greens here are in the top 25 percent of softest we play on Tour, and the golf course's only defence is the greens, right?” the three-time champion said. “When the greens are firm, the precision, the course management, the angles, where you leave the ball… all of this stuff becomes incredibly important. “When the greens are soft, it's irrelevant because you can fly the ball over all the trouble. Angles don't matter. I plugged a five-iron last year or last November into the second green. It actually plugged! The guys are so precise in their ability to fly the ball the correct yardage with every club that if you have soft receptive greens, it's like having a military and then not giving them any weapons. It's defenceless. “However, when the greens are firm, those small sections are very hard to hit and you've got to really strategise. With firm greens, this course needs to be respected — and I think it's been a long time since it's had to be respected.” Comment: Bryson DeChambeau's party tricks at Augusta may not be pretty - but they will be novel Of course, the big boys will have a huge advantage with shorter irons in from the fairway. But keeping it out in the open could be difficult with the creeks, azalea, dogwood, pine needles and the pines, themselves, all being brought to the fore of the equation. “It's firm and fast not only on the greens but the fairways,” Ridley said. “The ball really is rolling. You know, Bobby Jones said often he wanted to create an inland links course when building the National… and we can have the characteristics of a links by having the ground play a big part in how the course is played. That’s what we are trying to do." The winning score should be somewhere around eight-under, providing the forecasted storms do not cause saturated havoc. Augusta has a sub-air underground system that sucks out the moisture and can counter a few downpours. So all good — as they say over here — for 2021 but the concern still mounts for the future. “We hope there will not come a day when the Masters or any golf championship will have to be played at 8,000 yards,” Ridley said. “This is an important crossroads; so we will continue to urge the governing bodies and all interested parties to put forward thoughtful solutions as soon as possible.” Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds Only 525 yards left to go. The message is simple. Augusta expects the R&A and US Golf Association to act on its distance report and introduce equipment restrictions to put a brake on the ball. When Ridley talks about this emotive issue, it as if he is speaking for the soul of Augusta National and, without meaning to be po-faced, in many ways he is. The shock and awe of watching DeChambeau take on the trees on the right of the 445-yard first — and run it up within flick-on distance — is all very well, but the defining dimensions of this unique examination will be reduced in the process. Never is this more apparent than on the 13th, the celebrated par-five that over the years has come to represent the game’s struggle with technology. In 2014, Bubba Watson hit the 510-yarder with a drive and a sand-wedge. So the club bought land behind the tee and were ready to extend. But then came the realisation that they would be changing the identity of one of the most revered holes in golf. Ridley has remained resolute. They will not lengthen, they will not add trees or lower the tee box, or turn it into a par four. Augusta will wait for the rules to be changed. “The danger of radically altering 13 is that you would take away the eagle three and double-bogey seven and bring in a lot more fours, fives and sixes,” Justin Rose said. "And that what makes the holes great and, generally what makes Augusta great.”

  • Russia wants Slovakia to return its Sputnik V vaccines

    Russia asked Slovakia on Thursday to return its Sputnik V vaccines it has received “due to multiple contract violations.” The official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine said Slovakia’s drug regulator “in violation of existing contract and in an act of sabotage” tested Sputnik V “in a laboratory which is not part of the EU’s Official Medicines Control Laboratory network.” It tweeted Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control “has launched a disinformation campaign against Sputnik V and plans additional provocations.”

  • Lack of oxygen from police restraint killed Floyd, doctor testifies at Chauvin murder trial

    A critical care doctor called as a prosecution witness in Derek Chauvin's murder trial testified on Thursday that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by being handcuffed face down in the street with the former Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck. "Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen," Dr. Martin Tobin, who treats patients in a Chicago hospital's intensive care unit, told the jury as the prosecution sought to undermine the argument by Chauvin's defense that Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died of a drug overdose in the May 2020 arrest. Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • US says Ghislaine Maxwell has received Covid-19 vaccine and is in good health

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "fully vaccinated" against Covid-19 and in good physical health, US prosecutors said on Tuesday, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite had suffered from hair and weight loss while being subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Centre have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal. "In short, MDC medical staff assess that the defendant is physically healthy," the letter from US Attorney Audrey Strauss and other prosecutors said. It did not say when Maxwell was vaccinated. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, had written on March 31 that Maxwell's detention was having a "deleterious effect on her health and well-being," raising concern whether she would be "strong enough to withstand the stress of trial." Prosecutors said Maxwell was subjected to regular searches like other inmates at the Brooklyn jail, and has up to 91 hours a week to review materials for trial, more than any inmate. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997. She is awaiting arraignment on a March 29 indictment accusing her of sex trafficking of a fourth girl on Epstein's behalf from 2001 to 2004. A trial is scheduled for July 12. Maxwell's lawyers have been considering whether to seek a delay. Epstein, a financier, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges.

  • Missouri lawmakers peddling false choice between public defenders, Medicaid expansion

    The state has more than enough cash both to protect defendants and make it easier for the poorest to get health care.

  • Paul Andrew steps down as Ferragamo creative director

    Designer Paul Andrew is stepping down as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, effective in May, the fashion house said Thursday. Ferragamo said upcoming collections will be entrusted to the current in-house design team. CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi thanked Andrew for his “passion” and for “enhancing the position and creative vision of the house.”

  • Nick Cannon was just unmasked - here's every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

    British authorities recommended Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. British authorities recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives to AstraZeneca.

  • UTA aspires to be Gonzaga, and now has a coach with mid-major in his blood | Opinion

    UT Arlington athletic director Jim Baker has replaced basketball coach Chris Ogden with a tier-two lifer in Greg Young.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Carnival says it lost $2 billion in 1Q but bookings are up

    Cruise giant Carnival Corp. said Wednesday that it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as its corner of the travel industry remained closed down in most of the world by the pandemic. Carnival said, however, that bookings have begun to pick up recently, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. Carnival has either resumed service of plans to sail by this summer with nine ships in six of its nine brands.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Who are the richest people in NC? These entrepreneurs made Forbes’ billionaire list

    Triangle tech entrepreneurs remain the wealthiest North Carolinians, according to Forbes’ annual report on billionaires.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law

    While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens. “We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures,” Ridley said during his annual State of the Masters news conference on the eve of the opening round. There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to show its displeasure with new voting restrictions that were signed into law two weeks ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.