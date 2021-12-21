Judge modifies bail for murder suspect

Dec. 21—OTTUMWA — The bail conditions for a man charged with first-degree murder were modified by a judge Monday.

Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, 42, of Ottumwa, could now be released for one-tenth of the original bail amount.

Spurgeon was originally held on a $1 million cash-only bond. After a hearing on Monday, Judge Lucy Gamon added a surety option to his bond, which allows the defendant to be released for 10 percent of the month, or $100,000.

Bob Breckenridge, an attorney for Spurgeon, wrote in court filings earlier this month that Spurgeon lacked the financial means to post bail, and that he has employment lined up if he could be released.

Spurgeon was charged last month with first-degree murder as part of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Hancock Street in Ottumwa. Investigators with the Ottumwa Police Department said Spurgeon stabbed 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp multiple times with a sharp object on Nov. 11.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.