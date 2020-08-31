Judge can move forward with Flynn hearing, appeals court says

A federal appeals court has dealt a setback to former Trump White House adviser Michael Flynn by ruling that a district court judge can proceed with a planned hearing on the Justice Department's attempt to abandon a criminal case against Flynn.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C Circuit, sitting en banc, voted 8-2 to reject Flynn's effort to dismiss the case immediately.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to a false-statement charge brought by special counsel Robert Mueller but was seeking to back out of the plea when Attorney General William Barr moved in March to drop the case.