Judge moves Bonners Ferry chiropractor murder trial to Kootenai County, quashes subpoena of victim's widow

Ted McDermott, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·3 min read

Mar. 31—The trial of a Bonners Ferry chiropractor accused of killing the other chiropractor in town has been moved to Kootenai County.

Daniel Moore is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Brian Drake. Moore's trial had been slated to begin in Boundary County in April.

While Boundary County District Court Judge Barbara Buchanan indicated a backlog of cases in Kootenai County would lead to a delay in the trial's start, she did not set a new date for it to begin.

Buchanan rejected an effort by Moore's defense attorney, Jill Bolton, to collect documents pertaining to Drake and his wife's financial history, potential infidelity and a life insurance policy.

Katharine Brereton, an attorney representing Jennifer Drake, argued the Bolton's subpoena was "unreasonable and oppressive," would invade her client's privacy and would deny her "dignity and respect."

Bolton, however, argued the information sought in the subpoena would turn up "evidence that law enforcement should have found ... that's exclusively in the possession of Jennifer Drake."

Such evidence, she told Buchanan, could have "great bearing" on her defense of Moore and might be a tool to impeach the credibility of Jennifer Drake as a witness.

"Impeachment of a witness is one of the most critical tools a defense attorney has," Bolton said.

While Bolton acknowledge the perception that a "widow has been picked on," she also argued "that's not what we're doing. We're not trying to harass her. We're trying to get information that the state didn't give us."

But Brereton pushed back .

"Regardless of whether or not Mr. Moore is just trying to build his defense, Jennifer Drake's motive and Jennifer Drake are not on trial here," Brereton said. "She's not just purported to be a victim. She, by statute, is a victim. Her husband was murdered. Daniel Moore was charged with that murder. ... She is entitled to dignity, she is entitled to respect"

Buchanan determinedg that the various pieces of information sought in the subpoena were not relevant to the case against Moore.

"It does appear to the court that this is a fishing expedition," Buchanan said.

Buchanan also considered a motion from Boundary County Prosecutor Tevis Hull regarding the judge's recent decision to suppress Moore's confession to killing Drake by firing a gun through the closed blinds of his chiropractic clinic in March 2020.

Buchanan found the "confession was not voluntary, but rather, was the product of police coercion," according to her February ruling.

Hull acknowledged in court that Moore's rights had been violated when law enforcement ignored his multiple requests for an attorney, and he did not ask Buchanan to reverse her decision to suppress the confession.

What he did want her to do, he said, was rule it was voluntary and not coerced.

"We're only talking about whether this is a voluntary statement," Hull said.

At stake, Hull suggested, was whether a determination of coercion could "be used for impeachment purposes" against investigators at trial.

Buchanan said she would consider the arguments on this point and issue a written decision.

Recommended Stories

  • Gordon Hayward

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 34

  • Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies aged 90

    G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.

  • New Body Camera Video Shows What Derek Chauvin Did After Ambulance Arrived

    "That's one person's opinion," the former Minneapolis police officer says to a bystander who expressed concern over George Floyd's arrest.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • BBC China correspondent John Sudworth moves to Taiwan after threats

    The BBC's Beijing correspondent moves to Taiwan after pressure from the Chinese authorities.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • Seth Rogen clarifies that Emma Watson didn't 'storm off the set' of 'This Is the End'

    Rogen confirmed that Watson didn't feel comfortable with a certain scene but said on Twitter the interview "misrepresents" what really happened.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • Amazon v the union: The vote the online giant fears

    The result of a vote in an Alabama warehouse could have ramifications for Amazon workers around the US.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • How Donald Trump hurt female representation in federal courts

    Trump doled out lifetime appointments to more than three times as many male judges as female judges - 174 men and only 55 women.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.

  • The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

    Officials inside the White House and federal health agencies haven't been able to forge a consensus about whether the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States is worth panicking about, Politico reports. Three senior administration officials told Politico the Biden administration is working hard to not call the increase a "surge" because they want to instill confidence in the national vaccine drive, which has been picking up steam. And there is optimism that vaccinations are indeed preventing a much more severe spike — President Biden's chief science officer, David Kessler, said his "educated guess is without vaccines, we would be in a surge right now." But that doesn't mean the trajectory isn't worrying. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she's experiencing a feeling of "impending doom" on Tuesday, after all. For his part, Kessler settled on a middle ground. "You're seeing a slight increase in cases, but you're certainly not seeing a continued drop in cases," he told Politico. "That's the issue. You're plateauing at a high level of crisis." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaHouse investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.